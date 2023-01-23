Read full article on original website
Don Crosby
2d ago
You should remember that fighting the war on poverty has made many people extremely wealthy. Be advised about so-called nonprofits.
Reply
20
Dave Schleiger
2d ago
Wonder how much in kickbacks ? If it's doing so well in California why does San Francisco look like it does? Aren't we paying a multitude of non profits here to do the same thing?Wheeler doesn't mind writing big checks as long as it's your money. Again here we go with little accountability, throwing large sums of money at a problem he invited and a less than proven track record.
Reply(2)
18
Ben Cole
2d ago
this is all about transferring money. Any company operating in California dealing with homes problems is not an option. LOOK AT CALIFORNIA! It is not good...
Reply
10
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Damian Lillard continued to carry the Blazers by himself with a 60-point performance against the Jazz.FYF Sports Debates PodcastPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Rainbow fentanyl, guns seized in federal drug trafficking stingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular Guided Sight-Seeing Tours and Day TripTravel the Oregon Coast and MorePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Search continues for 8-year-old missing from Vancouver since June, family has 'not provided' infoEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Proposed tolling on I-205 could net ODOT $16-26 million per yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Oregon farmers seek changes to new farmworker overtime law
How employers are adapting to Oregon’s farmworker overtime law. A new law in Oregon requires farmers to pay workers overtime. Workers are owed time-and-a-half pay for any hours worked over 55 in a given week, a threshold that will decline to 40 hours by 2027. While some farmers say they agree workers should earn overtime, they’re already seeking relief. Bills in the Oregon Legislature would amend the law, changing the overtime threshold to 48 hours except during “peak labor periods” like harvest when it would be set at 55 hours. Farmworker unions oppose the legislation. (George Plaven and Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press)
WWEEK
Portland Lab Gets State Approval to Test Psilocybin
Rose City Laboratories LLC won accreditation from the state of Oregon to test psilocybin for potency and to verify the species of mushrooms for use in the therapeutic program approved by voters in 2020. Psilocybin is the psychoactive compound in magic mushrooms. Oregon allows the use of just one species,...
Dirtiest Cities in America-Who in Northwest Made The List?
Lists are sometimes like political polls. The results can depend on the responses, data, and other factors. But with this one, there's quite a bit of information that went into it. Portland, Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane all make 'Top' 150 list. According to a study released by LawnStarter.com, we have a...
Weekend trip to California turns deadly for Arizona woman
MARICOPA, Ariz. — What was supposed to be a fun weekend in California turned deadly for Vanessa Urbina. The 22-year-old drove to San Diego to enjoy the MLK holiday on Friday. Early Sunday morning, she and her boyfriend left a bar, got a flat tire, and were standing on a sidewalk waiting for a rideshare.
600+ City of Portland employees prepare to strike
Over 600 employees with the City of Portland announced Tuesday that they will go on strike.
opb.org
Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington counties coordinate to improve accuracy of data on homelessness
Every other year, local authorities travel through their jurisdictions counting people living under bridges, on the sidewalk or in public parks among other places. It’s called the point-in-time count. Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas county officials have worked together for years to try to increase the accuracy of the count....
theregistryps.com
Aukum Group Buys 154-Unit Meadow Brook Place Apartments in Vancouver, Wash., for $38.5MM
PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 25, 2023 — HFO Investment Real Estate (HFO) is excited to announce the $38.5 million sale of Meadow Brook Place Apartments, a 154-unit, garden-style, value-add apartment community in Vancouver, Washington. Even in the challenging lender environment, the HFO team was able to use their vast marketing...
WWEEK
The City’s Proposed Sale of a West Hills Property Revives a Feud With Longtime Portland Produce Royalty
In the swanky Healy Heights neighborhood in Portland’s Southwest Hills, most houses are propped up by stilts on one side to prevent them from toppling down the steep slopes. But one property does not look like the others. There’s no million-dollar home on the quarter acre. Instead, the plot...
earnthenecklace.com
Marilyn Deutsch Leaving KPTV: Is the FOX 12 Oregon Reporter Retiring?
The people of Portland have enjoyed Marilyn Deutsch’s news reporting for three decades. She is always the first on the job, whether it is raining or snowing. And now, the iconic reporter has announced her departure from FOX 12 Oregon. Marilyn Deutsch is leaving KPTV after 30 years of service. FOX 12 viewers have grown attached to her over the years and have many queries about her departure. They especially want to know if they will see her on broadcast again. So here’s what Marilyn Deutsch said about her exit.
opb.org
Oregon transit officials ask lawmakers to boost penalties for attacks on their employees
Officials from four Oregon transit agencies appealed to state lawmakers this week for help in making sure their riders and employees are safe. It comes after a passenger killed another passenger on a bus in Eugene and after a brutal attack on a light rail platform in Gresham. The violent...
opb.org
Portland could require more electric vehicle chargers as it builds out of housing crisis
Portland is considering changes that would increase the required amount of electric vehicle charging infrastructure for new residential and multi-dwelling buildings. Portland City Council heard public testimony on Wednesday on a proposal that would require newly built multi-dwelling housing, with five or more units that provide on-site parking, to install the necessary electrical wiring for EV charging infrastructure. It would require parking lots with more than six spaces to make 50% of those parking spaces (or at least six, whichever is greater) EV ready for level 2 charging, which requires a 240-volt outlet that triples the amount of charge an EV can get per hour. For smaller parking lots that provide six or fewer spaces, the proposal would require all spaces to be EV-ready.
opb.org
Portland State clinic embraces telemedicine to treat Oregonians who stutter
The pandemic accelerated the rollout and adoption of technologies like Zoom as a way for clinicians to conduct virtual visits with patients. But well before telemedicine took off, one Portland clinic and research lab has been conducting its visits exclusively virtually since 2017 as a way to reach more patients throughout Oregon with services that could be hard to come by, especially in rural areas.
This City in Washington Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Washington was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
CJ McCollum’s West Linn mansion for sale at $3.5 million gets fast offer
CJ McCollum’s West Linn mansion with a glass-enclosed wine room, gym over the four-car garage and energy-saving Tesla solar panels was listed for sale on Jan. 8, and 11 days later an offer was accepted. The asking price: $3.5 million. Terry Sprague of LUXE Forbes Global Properties credits the...
thatoregonlife.com
Oregon Sees Sharp Decline In Population For First Time Since 1983
Long before our world drastically changed in 2020, Americans have made a habit of packing up in search of a better quality life. It wasn’t too long ago, Oregon was the number one place to move to in 2016. In fact, for three years in a row, more people were moving to Oregon than anywhere else in the country. You could say our secret was out. Oregon was number one and seemingly favored for not only its vast beauty with endless outdoor activities, but its rich diversity.
fsrmagazine.com
The SEA Crab House to Open Two New Locations in February
The SEA Crab House, featuring Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces, is poised to launch two new restaurant locations in February 2023. The first new location will open February 3 in Beaverton, Oregon; the second location will open February 28 in Seattle. “We plan to open six new locations in...
Portland-area homeless count starts this week
The Portland-area count of how many people are currently experiencing homelessness, required by the federal government, will start Wednesday and continue for seven days. For the first time, Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington counties will pool resources in an effort to collect more accurate data than in years past. They will rely on paid employees and volunteers to canvass, looking for and talking with people living unsheltered.
opb.org
Oregon water audit long on plans, short on enforcement
An Oregon Secretary of State’s Office audit released on Thursday painted a dire picture of the state’s water management system, but its authors frequently stopped short of blaming the agencies in charge of distributing and regulating one of Oregon’s most precious resources. The audit was subtitled, “State...
Yelp ranked this Oregon coast pizzeria higher than Portland restaurants
Five Oregon pizza restaurants made Yelps’ list of the Top Pizza Spots in the U.S.
Portland food carts sound alarm over new regulations: ‘A lot of carts are going to close’
For Johnny Sullivan, moving to Portland has been like stepping on a series of rakes. Three months after taking over Northeast Alberta Street’s Vita Cafe at the end of 2019, the pandemic forced the former New York City chef to close. His pop-up pivot, Marble Queen, found success at the Portland Farmers Market, until someone complained about his grill. After losing his spot at the market, Sullivan poured what remained of his savings into a new venture, taking over the former MF Tasty food cart on Northeast Williams Avenue.
Comments / 29