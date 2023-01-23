Portland is considering changes that would increase the required amount of electric vehicle charging infrastructure for new residential and multi-dwelling buildings. Portland City Council heard public testimony on Wednesday on a proposal that would require newly built multi-dwelling housing, with five or more units that provide on-site parking, to install the necessary electrical wiring for EV charging infrastructure. It would require parking lots with more than six spaces to make 50% of those parking spaces (or at least six, whichever is greater) EV ready for level 2 charging, which requires a 240-volt outlet that triples the amount of charge an EV can get per hour. For smaller parking lots that provide six or fewer spaces, the proposal would require all spaces to be EV-ready.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 7 HOURS AGO