Hudson County, NJ

insidernj.com

Who will Prevail in West New York?

Hudson County thrives on the occasional political contest to assert and reassert power and will pack the most into a local collision in any of its towns as a statement of countywide chessboard authority. North Bergen and Union City have been the twin solidified powers, respectively the realms of warlords...
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

All About Cubita Café in Nutley

There’s a Cuban restaurant in Nutley that you need to check out called Cubita Café. Located at 234 Franklin Avenue, Cubita is founded by Chef Gustavo Gutierrez – also known as Hudson Chef. The MG Team recently stopped by for a visit and to snack on some tasty Cuban deliciousness. Read on to learn more about Cubita Café.
NUTLEY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Jersey City, NJ teacher shot to death — husband busted in PA

JERSEY CITY — A third-grade teacher who just celebrated her 35th birthday was shot dead in her home Tuesday morning, according to media reports. Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Temara King was shot multiple times in her home at the Toy Factory apartments on Bergen Avenue around 7:10 a.m. She was pronounced dead an hour later at Jersey City Medical Center.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hobokengirl.com

The Hudson Reporter Closes After 40 Years

On Friday, January 20th, longtime local news outlet The Hudson Reporter closed its doors. The paper was founded in 1983 and staff were notified of the paper’s closing at a meeting last week. Read on to learn more. The Hudson Reporter. The Hudson Reporter was founded in 1983 by...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
hudsontv.com

Jersey City Councilwoman DeGise Sentenced Following Summer Hit & Run Incident

Photo Credit: Al Sullivan Jersey City At Large Councilwoman Amy DeGise has pled guilty to leaving the scene of an auto accident last July 19th while on her way to work at the Hudson County Schools of Technology in Jersey City. DeGise struck bicyclist Andrew Black with her SUV as he illegally crossed the intersection of MLK Drive and Forrest Street on a red light. DeGise never stopped after hitting him. She eventually turned herself in to Jersey City Police six hours later. Black was working for Uber Eats at the time of the accident.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
insidernj.com

Amy DeGise and ‘The Foibles of Human Nature’

NEWARK – Call it the “foibles of human nature.”. Minutes after Amy DeGise pleaded guilty Tuesday to striking a biker with her SUV and leaving the scene without stopping, her lawyer, Brian Neary, tried to explain what DeGise did not explain in court. Why did she not stop...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

CBRE trades East Orange development site, Hue Soul, for $4.15M

CBRE on Wednesday said it helped trade Hue Soul, a development site fully approved for 113 market-rate residential units in East Orange, for $4.15 million. The CBRE team of Jeff Dunne, Stuart MacKenzie, Eric Apfel and Travis Langer represented the seller, Novus Landmark, while also procuring the undisclosed buyer. Located...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Daily Voice

Longtime Hoboken Bakery Shutters

A longtime Hoboken bakery is closing after 43 years in business. Dom's Bakery Grand in Hoboken took to social media over the weekend announcing its last day in business would be on Saturday, Jan. 28. Customers are invited to the "one last loaf" party from 2 to 4 p.m. "As...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey

If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Shots ring out as law enforcement execute search warrant in NJ

KEARNY, N.J. (PIX11) – Shots rang out as law enforcement executed a search warrant in Kearny, New Jersey, early Wednesday. Members of the Hudson County and Bergen County prosecutor’s offices were serving a warrant at a home near the corner of Johnston and Kearny avenues, and shots were fired at one point. Officials have not confirmed […]
KEARNY, NJ
insidernj.com

Former Public Official Fesses up to Paying Kickbacks for Illegal Overtime

A Somerset County, New Jersey man yesterday admitted to paying kickbacks in return for fraudulent overtime payments that he received in connection with his former role as the Director of Buildings and Grounds for the Hillsborough Township School District, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced today. Anthony DeLuca, 61, of...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

‘50s dealership was the pride of Jersey City’s Italian-American community | Legends & Landmarks

The vintage A.C. Chevrolet auto center and showroom recently demolished in the Journal Square area of Jersey City was a much-heralded, award-winning building when dedicated in December 1953 — an instant mid-century landmark that symbolized in steel, aluminum, concrete and glass the generations-making automotive ambitions of Hudson County’s Italian-American community.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Barry Dugan, former Hudson freeholder, dies at 87

Barry J. Dugan, a former Hudson County freeholder and a political ally of former Assembly Speaker and Bayonne Mayor Joseph V. Doria, Jr., died on January 13. He was 87. Doria appointed Dugan as Bayonne’s director of Parks and Recreation in 1998. With the support of Doria, Hudson County...
BAYONNE, NJ

