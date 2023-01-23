Read full article on original website
Related
insidernj.com
Who will Prevail in West New York?
Hudson County thrives on the occasional political contest to assert and reassert power and will pack the most into a local collision in any of its towns as a statement of countywide chessboard authority. North Bergen and Union City have been the twin solidified powers, respectively the realms of warlords...
jerseydigs.com
Award-Winning Cookie Concept Chip City Now Open in Newark, Hoboken Coming Soon
Chip City, an award-winning NYC cookie concept, is now open in Newark, marking the beginning of its expansion into New Jersey. This is the brand’s first New Jersey location, with additional spots in Hoboken and Ridgefield opening in February. The Newark Chip City location is situated at One Gateway...
themontclairgirl.com
All About Cubita Café in Nutley
There’s a Cuban restaurant in Nutley that you need to check out called Cubita Café. Located at 234 Franklin Avenue, Cubita is founded by Chef Gustavo Gutierrez – also known as Hudson Chef. The MG Team recently stopped by for a visit and to snack on some tasty Cuban deliciousness. Read on to learn more about Cubita Café.
Jersey City, NJ teacher shot to death — husband busted in PA
JERSEY CITY — A third-grade teacher who just celebrated her 35th birthday was shot dead in her home Tuesday morning, according to media reports. Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Temara King was shot multiple times in her home at the Toy Factory apartments on Bergen Avenue around 7:10 a.m. She was pronounced dead an hour later at Jersey City Medical Center.
hobokengirl.com
The Hudson Reporter Closes After 40 Years
On Friday, January 20th, longtime local news outlet The Hudson Reporter closed its doors. The paper was founded in 1983 and staff were notified of the paper’s closing at a meeting last week. Read on to learn more. The Hudson Reporter. The Hudson Reporter was founded in 1983 by...
hudsontv.com
Jersey City Councilwoman DeGise Sentenced Following Summer Hit & Run Incident
Photo Credit: Al Sullivan Jersey City At Large Councilwoman Amy DeGise has pled guilty to leaving the scene of an auto accident last July 19th while on her way to work at the Hudson County Schools of Technology in Jersey City. DeGise struck bicyclist Andrew Black with her SUV as he illegally crossed the intersection of MLK Drive and Forrest Street on a red light. DeGise never stopped after hitting him. She eventually turned herself in to Jersey City Police six hours later. Black was working for Uber Eats at the time of the accident.
insidernj.com
Amy DeGise and ‘The Foibles of Human Nature’
NEWARK – Call it the “foibles of human nature.”. Minutes after Amy DeGise pleaded guilty Tuesday to striking a biker with her SUV and leaving the scene without stopping, her lawyer, Brian Neary, tried to explain what DeGise did not explain in court. Why did she not stop...
Jersey City councilwoman’s hit-and-run plea gives Hudson County progressives renewed hope
With Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise admitting in court Tuesday to a hit-and-run crash, a group of Hudson County progressives are aiming to galvanize voters against the councilwoman and the powerful Hudson County Democratic Organization (HCDO) that failed to condemn her actions. The two-pronged plan includes a renewal of demonstrations...
roi-nj.com
CBRE trades East Orange development site, Hue Soul, for $4.15M
CBRE on Wednesday said it helped trade Hue Soul, a development site fully approved for 113 market-rate residential units in East Orange, for $4.15 million. The CBRE team of Jeff Dunne, Stuart MacKenzie, Eric Apfel and Travis Langer represented the seller, Novus Landmark, while also procuring the undisclosed buyer. Located...
Massive Jersey City West Side development rejected by planning board
The Jersey City planning board told a developer of the ambitious four-tower, 3,079-unit development proposed for the West Side of Jersey City it can’t move forward because doesn’t have a formal agreement with NJ Transit for the land to extend the Hudson Bergen Light Rail. The planning board...
Longtime Hoboken Bakery Shutters
A longtime Hoboken bakery is closing after 43 years in business. Dom's Bakery Grand in Hoboken took to social media over the weekend announcing its last day in business would be on Saturday, Jan. 28. Customers are invited to the "one last loaf" party from 2 to 4 p.m. "As...
Unusual Facts About Newark You Never Knew
Newark, New Jersey, is a city with a rich and varied history, known for its role as a major industrial and transportation hub. But did you know that Newark has some unusual facts that are not known by many?
This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey
If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
Shots ring out as law enforcement execute search warrant in NJ
KEARNY, N.J. (PIX11) – Shots rang out as law enforcement executed a search warrant in Kearny, New Jersey, early Wednesday. Members of the Hudson County and Bergen County prosecutor’s offices were serving a warrant at a home near the corner of Johnston and Kearny avenues, and shots were fired at one point. Officials have not confirmed […]
insidernj.com
32BJ SEIU and Allies Head to Trenton to Demand Passage of Worker Retention Bill
Today, January 26, 32BJ SEIU members, officers, building service workers, elected officials, and allies will head to Trenton for a day of advocacy and action demanding the immediate passage of the Worker Retention Law. The day of action will feature the delivery of 3,000 postcards to the New Jersey State...
insidernj.com
Former Public Official Fesses up to Paying Kickbacks for Illegal Overtime
A Somerset County, New Jersey man yesterday admitted to paying kickbacks in return for fraudulent overtime payments that he received in connection with his former role as the Director of Buildings and Grounds for the Hillsborough Township School District, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced today. Anthony DeLuca, 61, of...
‘50s dealership was the pride of Jersey City’s Italian-American community | Legends & Landmarks
The vintage A.C. Chevrolet auto center and showroom recently demolished in the Journal Square area of Jersey City was a much-heralded, award-winning building when dedicated in December 1953 — an instant mid-century landmark that symbolized in steel, aluminum, concrete and glass the generations-making automotive ambitions of Hudson County’s Italian-American community.
paramuspost.com
TIME RUNNING OUT TO LEASE AT BERGEN COUNTY’S MOST POPULAR NEW LUXURY RENTAL THE FRANKLIN
FRANKLIN, NJ – Sophisticated renters looking to begin their new year in Bergen County’s most upscale apartment lifestyle are expressing great interest in The Franklin, the ultra-luxe building in sought-after Franklin Lakes. The boutique building realized a noticeable uptick in activity as eager renters eye its remaining inventory...
1 Dead: Tractor-Trailer Drives Off New York State Overpass, Crushes Vehicle
We've learned more information about a terrifying accident in the Lower Hudson Valley. A tractor-trailer fell off an overpass and crushed a car below. Last Wednesday, New York State Police began investigating a fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer that occurred on I-287 (Cross Westchester Expressway) in the town of Harrison, Westchester County.
New Jersey Globe
Barry Dugan, former Hudson freeholder, dies at 87
Barry J. Dugan, a former Hudson County freeholder and a political ally of former Assembly Speaker and Bayonne Mayor Joseph V. Doria, Jr., died on January 13. He was 87. Doria appointed Dugan as Bayonne’s director of Parks and Recreation in 1998. With the support of Doria, Hudson County...
Comments / 1