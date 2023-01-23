Read full article on original website
Black teen's body found hanging on a tree outside elementary school—no foul play.San HeraldHouston, TX
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Popular chicken chain to open 25 locations in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston, Texas Nabs the Honors for "Dirtiest City in America" for 2023Anthony JamesHouston, TX
Who is the handcuffed boy in the Polaroid found in North Texas?Michele FreemanHouston, TX
Insane Video Shows Texas Postal Worker Stuck Riding Out Tornado In Truck
The video shows debris flying around him.
cw39.com
Shooting in north Houston apartment leaves 1 dead, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Another shooting in north Houston left a man dead Thursday night, and the suspect is still on the loose. At 9:30 p.m., Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called about a shooting at the Rock Creek apartments on 101 Hollow Tree Lane near Westfield Place Drive and Cypress Station.
Pilot Crash Lands Airplane onto Busy Freeway near Houston, Texas
Houston traffic has a reputation for being crazy. You can now add another bizarre chapter to Harris County roadway occurrences. Sunday morning (January 22) around 11:15 a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety reported that a single-engine Bonanza 35 aircraft lost power in northwest Harris County forcing the pilot to make the decision to try and land the plane on Grand Parkway near Cypress Rosehill Road.
Person found dead after neighbor notices car running unattended at Timbergrove Gardens home
A neighbor noticed a car had been running for a while in a garage and called 911. Police later found someone shot to death inside a home in Timbergrove Gardens.
HPD searching for hit-and-run driver after e-bike rider found dead on Shepherd Drive in River Oaks
Police said the man was riding an electric bike on Shepherd when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The driver took off after the deadly crash.
cw39.com
Take A Look | Images from tornado that ripped through Pasadena, Deer Park
HOUSTON (KIAH) – On Tuesday afternoon, areas of southeast Texas were struck by a powerful storm system that spawned a tornado. The system downed utility poles and power lines, overturned vehicles and ripped roofs off homes and businesses in communities east of Houston. Hundreds of thousands were left without power.
Here's the path a tornado took through the Houston area
HOUSTON — A tornado raced through the Houston area Tuesday during a severe weather event. KHOU 11 meteorologists David Paul and Tim Pandajis tracked it as it moved through the southeast and east sides of town. You can watch them as they tracked it live in the video window above.
Look at the damage left behind by severe storms, tornadoes that ripped through Houston area
The National Weather Service in Houston issued a Tornado Emergency for the first time in the office's history Tuesday for a twister that tore the southeast side of the Houston metro area. The line of severe storms blew east and into Louisiana as evening fell.
Small plane crashes, blocks lanes on Grand Parkway at Cypress Rosehill, HCSO says
According to officials, the plane had lost power, and said the pilot saw fit to try and set the plane down on the road. No major injuries were reported.
cw39.com
1 dead, 1 hurt in motorcycle crash on I-10 East in east Harris County, HCSO said
HOUSTON (KIAH) — One person is dead in a motorcycle crash in the Lynchburg area of east Harris County, authorities said. Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said the crash happened around 7 p.m. Sunday night near the intersection of I-10 East and Spur 330. Two people were on the...
‘High-Heeled Hijacker’ in Handcuffs Thanks to FBI in Houston, Texas
While the name ‘High-Heeled Hijacker’ might sound funny, the crimes that were committed were anything but hilarious to the victims. According to ABC 13, the FBI in Houston, Texas has made an arrest in the case. Lisa Marie Coleman was arrested on three counts of robbery by threat and kidnapping for multiple crimes committed between November 15th and December 23rd, 2022.
fox26houston.com
Woman's body found in SE Houston woods confirmed to be Leslie Obi
HOUSTON - In a shocking discovery of a woman's body found in the southeast Houston woods, authorities have now confirmed her identity. PREVIOUS: Police investigating woman's body found in woods of SE Houston where Leslie Obi went missing. Scarce details were shared, as it's an active investigation, but Harris County...
cw39.com
Motel 6 employee is in critical condition after being shot in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Motel 6 employee is in critical condition after he was shot at in north Houston. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the hotel located near the frontage road of the Sam Houston Parkway near I-45. Police say the man, who lives in the...
'AR-15-type' weapons used to ambush 3 people at N. Harris Co. gas pump, killing 2, sheriff says
Investigators said three men, believed to be in their 20s, were sitting inside their vehicle at the gas pump when three masked men began opening fire with AR-15-type weapons.
Surveillance video shows deadly ambush shooting at N. Harris County gas station
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two men were killed Monday in an ambush-style shooting at a gas station in north Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez said the men were parked at a pump at the gas station on Ella Boulevard near Pennbright Drive when at about 3 p.m., they were ambushed by at least three other men who were wearing masks. Gonzalez said the three shooters got out of a white sedan with tinted windows and opened fire with "AR-15-type" weapons.
cw39.com
Tornados, strong winds, flooding developing around Houston area
HOUSTON (CW39) — The storms are beginning to affect the Houston area, with some severe weather beginning to take place in some areas. A cell of tornadoes went through from Katy to the northwest part of the Houston area, with high winds, but no details yet of heavy damage.
Click2Houston.com
2 men killed, another injured in ambush-style attack by 3 masked suspects with rifles at north Harris County gas station, HCSO says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after two men were killed and another was injured during an “ambush-type attack” at a gas station in north Harris County on Monday afternoon, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Deputies got the call to the business, a Sunoco gas station,...
KHOU
New video shows gunmen ambush men at north Harris County gas station
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said three masked men ambushed another group of men at a gas station off Ella Boulevard. Two men were killed and another was injured.
Fort Bend Star
Suspect in Sugar Land woman's shooting death refuses to waive extradition, remains in Louisiana
The suspect in the shooting death of Sugar Land resident and Alief ISD teacher Wendy Duan remains in a Louisiana jail after refusing to waive extradition, according to a city spokesman. Sugar Land police responded to a shooting January 7 at 9:50 p.m. in the 1100 block of Oxford Mills...
Click2Houston.com
Motorcyclist killed after hitting guardrail on I-10 East, HCSO says
HOUSTON – A motorcyclist has reportedly died after hitting a guardrail on I-10 Sunday night. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred near Spur 330 at around 7:20 p.m. Initial information suggested the motorcyclist hit an 18-wheeler, however, officials later said he actually hit the...
