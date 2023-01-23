ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

cw39.com

Shooting in north Houston apartment leaves 1 dead, deputies say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Another shooting in north Houston left a man dead Thursday night, and the suspect is still on the loose. At 9:30 p.m., Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called about a shooting at the Rock Creek apartments on 101 Hollow Tree Lane near Westfield Place Drive and Cypress Station.
HOUSTON, TX
Classic Rock Q107

Pilot Crash Lands Airplane onto Busy Freeway near Houston, Texas

Houston traffic has a reputation for being crazy. You can now add another bizarre chapter to Harris County roadway occurrences. Sunday morning (January 22) around 11:15 a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety reported that a single-engine Bonanza 35 aircraft lost power in northwest Harris County forcing the pilot to make the decision to try and land the plane on Grand Parkway near Cypress Rosehill Road.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Take A Look | Images from tornado that ripped through Pasadena, Deer Park

HOUSTON (KIAH) – On Tuesday afternoon, areas of southeast Texas were struck by a powerful storm system that spawned a tornado. The system downed utility poles and power lines, overturned vehicles and ripped roofs off homes and businesses in communities east of Houston. Hundreds of thousands were left without power.
PASADENA, TX
KHOU

Here's the path a tornado took through the Houston area

HOUSTON — A tornado raced through the Houston area Tuesday during a severe weather event. KHOU 11 meteorologists David Paul and Tim Pandajis tracked it as it moved through the southeast and east sides of town. You can watch them as they tracked it live in the video window above.
HOUSTON, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

‘High-Heeled Hijacker’ in Handcuffs Thanks to FBI in Houston, Texas

While the name ‘High-Heeled Hijacker’ might sound funny, the crimes that were committed were anything but hilarious to the victims. According to ABC 13, the FBI in Houston, Texas has made an arrest in the case. Lisa Marie Coleman was arrested on three counts of robbery by threat and kidnapping for multiple crimes committed between November 15th and December 23rd, 2022.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Woman's body found in SE Houston woods confirmed to be Leslie Obi

HOUSTON - In a shocking discovery of a woman's body found in the southeast Houston woods, authorities have now confirmed her identity. PREVIOUS: Police investigating woman's body found in woods of SE Houston where Leslie Obi went missing. Scarce details were shared, as it's an active investigation, but Harris County...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Surveillance video shows deadly ambush shooting at N. Harris County gas station

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two men were killed Monday in an ambush-style shooting at a gas station in north Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez said the men were parked at a pump at the gas station on Ella Boulevard near Pennbright Drive when at about 3 p.m., they were ambushed by at least three other men who were wearing masks. Gonzalez said the three shooters got out of a white sedan with tinted windows and opened fire with "AR-15-type" weapons.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Tornados, strong winds, flooding developing around Houston area

HOUSTON (CW39) — The storms are beginning to affect the Houston area, with some severe weather beginning to take place in some areas. A cell of tornadoes went through from Katy to the northwest part of the Houston area, with high winds, but no details yet of heavy damage.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Motorcyclist killed after hitting guardrail on I-10 East, HCSO says

HOUSTON – A motorcyclist has reportedly died after hitting a guardrail on I-10 Sunday night. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred near Spur 330 at around 7:20 p.m. Initial information suggested the motorcyclist hit an 18-wheeler, however, officials later said he actually hit the...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Tyler, TX
