Rhode Island: Brown University

By Chensiyuan (Chen Siyuan) // Wikimedia Commons
 4 days ago

- Location: Providence, Rhode Island

- #10 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 8%

- Net price: $27,659

- SAT range: 1440-1560

Ranked by Niche as #3 among Colleges with the Best Professors in America , Brown University is situated in a richly historical, urban setting complete with colonial-era buildings. Biology, economics, and computer science are the most popular majors at Brown, where the student-to-faculty ratio is 6:1 . Notable alumni include Janet Yellen, former chair of the Federal Reserve, and John D. Rockefeller, Jr., the philanthropist who built Rockefeller Center in New York City.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

