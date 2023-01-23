ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas: Rice University

- Location: Houston, Texas

- #15 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 11%

- Net price: $19,215

- SAT range: 1460-1570

With a median class size of 14 and a student-to-teacher ratio of 6:1, Rice University offers 50 undergraduate majors, the most popular being economics. The school also supports many research institutes and groups across a wide variety of subjects, including the Rice Space Institute—a learning center for 14 NASA astronauts. Rice aims to be a world-leading research university .

