People Are Sharing The Things They Think Were Once Highly Respected But Are A Complete Joke Today
We all have that one thing or two that we used to really like (maybe couldn't even imagine our lives without), but feel that with time has lost its luster. Well recently, Reddit user JBAnswers26 brought up that topic when they asked : "What was once highly respected that is now a complete joke?"Bleeker Street
Lots of people responded to the thread with the things they once highly regarded. Here are some of the top and best comments:
1. "The History Channel and the Learning Channel."
2. "People are going to reflexively deny its initial popularity, but Facebook. It even used its exclusivity as its primary marketing tool during its initial launch as something that was only for colleges."
3. "Bank managers. They used to have serious power in local communities. Now, they have to be glorified customer service reps a lot of the time."
4. "Craftsman tools."
5. "Food Network. It used to be educational and fun; now, it’s just nonstop competition."
6. " The Walking Dead . Pretty sure it went from No. 1 show on TV to being on life support after the fourth season."
7. "Apologies if this has been mentioned, but my husband, who is 15 years older than me, told me that he remembers when Bravo was a network that focused on arts/educational programming and indie films 🤯."
8. "Landline telephones. The house phone used to be a vital link to the outside world. It’s how you’d talk to friends and family far away, interact with businesses, call for help in an emergency, etc. But once junk calls were allowed to spiral completely out of control, the phone became a nuisance. As someone I know said a while back, a Gen Z person would sooner jump on a live grenade than accept an incoming call from an unknown number…and that’s in the context of mobile phones, which don’t get nearly as much spam. Wired phones are almost completely useless today."
9. "Not taking sick days when you are actually sick. Used to be looked at as great dedication, but is now looked at as irresponsible/a liability."
10. "Rolling Stone magazine. It used to have clout back in the '90s and early '00s, and every star wanted to get on the cover. In the past 20 years, it faded into irrelevance, until a few weeks ago when they released a list of '200 Greatest Singers of All Time' (ranked by their staff) that excluded Celine Dion and had absolutely nothing to do with singing prowess. They just wanted the rage bait clicks."
11. "The Guinness Book of World Records. Once a well-established and professional collection of every impressive human feat, now a quick ego boost for rich kids that have barely enough talent to balance an egg on their forehead for 15 seconds on a July afternoon at exactly 11:55 a.m. while wearing a Hello Kitty onesie."
12. "Netflix Originals."
13. And lastly: "Staying at a job out of loyalty."
Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.
