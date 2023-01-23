ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People Are Sharing The Things They Think Were Once Highly Respected But Are A Complete Joke Today

By Brian Galindo
 4 days ago

We all have that one thing or two that we used to really like (maybe couldn't even imagine our lives without), but feel that with time has lost its luster. Well recently, Reddit user JBAnswers26 brought up that topic when they asked : "What was once highly respected that is now a complete joke?"

Bleeker Street

Lots of people responded to the thread with the things they once highly regarded. Here are some of the top and best comments:

1. "The History Channel and the Learning Channel."

hatetheplaceilive

"TLC is very uncomfortable to watch. It is the modern-day equivalent of a freak show IMO. I routinely feel bad for a lot of the people who’ve been on there, especially kids."

windwoods

"The History Channel should just be renamed the Conspiracy Channel."

bk27465

The History Channel

2. "People are going to reflexively deny its initial popularity, but Facebook. It even used its exclusivity as its primary marketing tool during its initial launch as something that was only for colleges."

throwtempertantrum

"There was a period of time when Facebook was the best way for college students to interact with other college students online...which sounds insane now, but was actually true in its early years."

Sattorin

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

3. "Bank managers. They used to have serious power in local communities. Now, they have to be glorified customer service reps a lot of the time."

Glass_Houses_

"I’m in banking, and I’ve never really thought about it that way, but it’s so true."

lhope9

H. Armstrong Roberts / Getty Images

4. "Craftsman tools."

megavikingman

"OG Craftsman tools were something else. After he died a few years ago, I inherited my father's tool collection, most of which he had inherited from my grandfather in the '70s. Those tools are so much better than anything I've bought for myself. Superior quality."

Frozboz

"Former Lowe’s employee here: Craftsman is far and away the brand of tools that get returned the most due to them malfunctioning or breaking. It’s crazy, because my dad still has some Craftsman stuff from when it was a Sears brand, and they work great."

NatrenSR1

Tim Boyle / Getty Images

5. "Food Network. It used to be educational and fun; now, it’s just nonstop competition."

Hot_Salad9000

"I can’t stand the seemingly mandatory sob stories they make competitors say throughout the episodes. 'I was super messed up when my rabbit died at age 8. [ sad music plays ] I found my passion and inspiration through cooking to get through losing him. I’m 57 now, and I entered this competition to win in honor of Fluffy. I hope I made him proud with this here taco.' [ sheds tear ]"

Manitoberino

"They moved the instructional content to the Cooking Channel so Food Network could be all competition shows and junk. More appealing to the general public, I guess?"

bebe_inferno

Food Network / Via foodnetwork.com

6. " The Walking Dead . Pretty sure it went from No. 1 show on TV to being on life support after the fourth season."

Bronamath41

"So, I stuck with TWD until it officially and finally ended a few months ago. It got so bad I just made it the thing I put on while I was doing other things, but I stuck with it and finished.

The ending was god-awful. But that wasn't what surprised me. What surprised me is that after it ended they advertised an expansion of TWD universe with spin-off shows for multiple characters that no one cares about."

LOL_N0PE

MC

7. "Apologies if this has been mentioned, but my husband, who is 15 years older than me, told me that he remembers when Bravo was a network that focused on arts/educational programming and indie films 🤯."

samb728

"I remember that, too. I'm old now."

kinenbi

Hogstuff/ Bravo / Via youtube.com

8. "Landline telephones. The house phone used to be a vital link to the outside world. It’s how you’d talk to friends and family far away, interact with businesses, call for help in an emergency, etc. But once junk calls were allowed to spiral completely out of control, the phone became a nuisance. As someone I know said a while back, a Gen Z person would sooner jump on a live grenade than accept an incoming call from an unknown number…and that’s in the context of mobile phones, which don’t get nearly as much spam. Wired phones are almost completely useless today."

realinvalidname

Harold M. Lambert / Getty Images

9. "Not taking sick days when you are actually sick. Used to be looked at as great dedication, but is now looked at as irresponsible/a liability."

NoCat4370

Dualstock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. "Rolling Stone magazine. It used to have clout back in the '90s and early '00s, and every star wanted to get on the cover. In the past 20 years, it faded into irrelevance, until a few weeks ago when they released a list of '200 Greatest Singers of All Time' (ranked by their staff) that excluded Celine Dion and had absolutely nothing to do with singing prowess. They just wanted the rage bait clicks."

CatCatExpress

Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

11. "The Guinness Book of World Records. Once a well-established and professional collection of every impressive human feat, now a quick ego boost for rich kids that have barely enough talent to balance an egg on their forehead for 15 seconds on a July afternoon at exactly 11:55 a.m. while wearing a Hello Kitty onesie."

peterpingston

dizhasneatstuff / Via etsy.com

12. "Netflix Originals."

TheDankRocketMan

"Honestly, House of Cards showed they could challenge HBO for level of quality. Now, they have a reputation for buying good scripts and pulling the plug before the shows get too expensive."

Bat-manuel

"Definitely. It was all but guaranteed to be amazing television at first, but now, there's only a hit once in a while."

jonmonage

Netflix

13. And lastly: "Staying at a job out of loyalty."

YourManagerOnDuty

"You stay loyal to jobs that take care of you. Shit wages, no benefits, and no human decency is where you expect to begin, but if there’s zero progress since the day you started, you need to GTFO unless you can admit you’re not worth more than where you’re at."

sketchysketchist

20th Century Fox

You can read the full thread of responses on Reddit .

Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.

