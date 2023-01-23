People Are Sharing The Things They Think Were Once Highly Respected But Are A Complete Joke Today

— megavikingman

"OG Craftsman tools were something else. After he died a few years ago, I inherited my father's tool collection, most of which he had inherited from my grandfather in the '70s. Those tools are so much better than anything I've bought for myself. Superior quality."

— Frozboz

"Former Lowe’s employee here: Craftsman is far and away the brand of tools that get returned the most due to them malfunctioning or breaking. It’s crazy, because my dad still has some Craftsman stuff from when it was a Sears brand, and they work great."

— NatrenSR1