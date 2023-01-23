ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover, NH

New Hampshire: Dartmouth College

By Kane5187 // Wikimedia Commons
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n7F3Y_0kOak2mC00

- Location: Hanover, New Hampshire

- #13 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 9%

- Net price: $24,525

- SAT range: 1440-1560

Dartmouth College's renowned academic offerings have attracted many scientists and eventual politicians, while its athletics division has drawn a great number of future Olympians . Notable arts and entertainment graduates include author Theodor Seuss Geisel (Dr. Seuss), actress Meryl Streep, poet Robert Frost, and "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes. Alum K. Barry Sharpless won his second Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
34K+
Post
837K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy