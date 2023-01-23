New Hampshire: Dartmouth College

- Location: Hanover, New Hampshire

- #13 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 9%

- Net price: $24,525

- SAT range: 1440-1560

Dartmouth College's renowned academic offerings have attracted many scientists and eventual politicians, while its athletics division has drawn a great number of future Olympians . Notable arts and entertainment graduates include author Theodor Seuss Geisel (Dr. Seuss), actress Meryl Streep, poet Robert Frost, and "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes. Alum K. Barry Sharpless won his second Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2022.