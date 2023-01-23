Read full article on original website
Paul Pelosi Attack Video Release Leaves Democrats Fearing the Worst
The hammer assault has led to unfounded conspiracy theories about former Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, and any footage may in time be manipulated.
Gephardt Daily
Reports: Classified documents found at ex-VP Mike Pence’s Indiana home
Jan. 24 (UPI) — Classified documents were found inside the Indiana home of former Vice President Mike Pence over the weekend, several news outlets reported Tuesday. ABC News, CNN and The Hill all quoted sources confirming that lawyers for Pence found about a dozen documents inside his home in suburban Indianapolis.
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
Trump 'Turns Around And Punches In The Face:' Ted Cruz On Why Republicans Are Hesitant To Criticize The Former President
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) shared his views on why it was difficult for members of the Republican Party to have an opposing view with former U.S. President Donald Trump in an interview at the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival, held in September. What Happened: Trump is a "unique" character, according to...
Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament
Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
McCarthy gets heated with reporter: 'You don't get to determine whether I answer a question'
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday defended his decision to strip Democratic Congressmen Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence committee.
Sen. Kennedy stumps Biden nominee with basic questions about the Constitution
Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy grilled four Biden judicial nominees on the Constitution during a confirmation hearing Wednesday and one could not answer his questions.
Gephardt Daily
Facebook, Instagram end 2-year ban on Donald Trump
Jan. 25 (UPI) — Facebook and Instagram will reinstate former President Donald Trump‘s social media accounts more than two years after he was suspended for posts about the 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol. Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, announced Wednesday that Trump’s accounts will return “in...
Gephardt Daily
Florida woman arrested for defrauding Holocaust survivor for $2.8M in romance scam
Jan. 26 (UPI) — A Florida woman has been arrested for defrauding a Holocaust survivor out of his life savings of $2.8 million, the Justice Department announced Wednesday. Peaches Stergo, 36, of Champions Gate, Fla., is accused of faking a romance with the 87-year-old victim to scam him out of millions of dollars, according to the indictment which was unsealed in Manhattan federal court.
