Gephardt Daily

Reports: Classified documents found at ex-VP Mike Pence’s Indiana home

Jan. 24 (UPI) — Classified documents were found inside the Indiana home of former Vice President Mike Pence over the weekend, several news outlets reported Tuesday. ABC News, CNN and The Hill all quoted sources confirming that lawyers for Pence found about a dozen documents inside his home in suburban Indianapolis.
INDIANA STATE
The Comeback

Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament

Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Gephardt Daily

Facebook, Instagram end 2-year ban on Donald Trump

Jan. 25 (UPI) — Facebook and Instagram will reinstate former President Donald Trump‘s social media accounts more than two years after he was suspended for posts about the 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol. Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, announced Wednesday that Trump’s accounts will return “in...
Gephardt Daily

Florida woman arrested for defrauding Holocaust survivor for $2.8M in romance scam

Jan. 26 (UPI) — A Florida woman has been arrested for defrauding a Holocaust survivor out of his life savings of $2.8 million, the Justice Department announced Wednesday. Peaches Stergo, 36, of Champions Gate, Fla., is accused of faking a romance with the 87-year-old victim to scam him out of millions of dollars, according to the indictment which was unsealed in Manhattan federal court.
FLORIDA STATE

