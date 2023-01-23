ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri: Washington University in St. Louis

- Location: St. Louis, Missouri

- #28 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 16%

- Net price: $27,233

- SAT range: 1480-1560

Washington University in St. Louis is known for its medicine and engineering programs. In 1976, "in St. Louis" was added to clear up any confusion about its location. There have been 26 Nobel laureates in physiology, economics, and medicine affiliated with the school, nine of whom conducted research while at the university.

