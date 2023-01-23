ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Ricketts sworn into U.S. Senate for Nebraska

By John Murphy
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCAU) — Former Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts was sworn into office Monday morning.

According to a release, Ricketts was sworn in at the Senate as a member of the 118th US Congress.

“There is no higher honor than serving the people of Nebraska, and representing my fellow Nebraskans in the Senate is an incredible privilege,” said Sen. Ricketts.

Ricketts was named by his successor , Governor Jim Pillen, on January 12 to the state’s U.S. Senate seat vacated by Ben Sasse in late 2022.

