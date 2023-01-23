Read full article on original website
Hazmat incident forces Madison County schools, businesses to evacuate
UPDATE: GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – The hazmat incident has been cleared, according to MDOT. GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – A hazmat incident has blocked all lanes of Gluckstadt Road near Interstate 55 in Madison County. The Mississippi Department of Transportation reported the incident just before 1:00 p.m. According to the City of Gluckstadt, the incident was […]
WAPT
3 dogs die in Rankin County house fire
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — Three dogs died Friday when a fire broke out at a house in Rankin County. The fire was reported at about 8:30 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of Avalon Way. "We did have a working fire here when we arrived," said Reservoir...
WAPT
Faulty fire hydrants at apartment complex come to light when fire breaks out
JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson apartment complex received a citation from the fire department for a situation that could have been tragic. Jackson firefighters were called at about 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 19 to The Park at Inverness on Ridgewood Road, where they quickly discovered they had a problem.
vicksburgnews.com
Retired Warren County sheriff’s deputy found shot in Gulfport after their Vicksburg home was ransacked
A retired law enforcement officer was found shot in Gulfport after their Vicksburg home was ransacked. On Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m., a neighbor became concerned when they were unable to reach their friend, retired law enforcement officer Mike Ouzts. The neighbor went to the residence a few houses over....
Hinds County deputies seize 240lbs of marijuana, 4 arrested
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said deputies made a huge drug bust Thursday evening. Deputies executed a search warrant on a property on Manhattan Road in Jackson based on information they received about the distribution of illegal drugs. “They are identified as Donald Smith Silas III. He’s a Black male, […]
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg family loses everything to fire, needs clothes for kids
Just after 11 p.m. Thursday, Vicksburg Fire units were dispatched to the 900 block of National Street for a structure fire. The home was heavily damaged in the blaze but no one was injured. According to Chief Derrick Stamps, “E7 was the first unit on scene and advised there is...
WLBT
Former Warren County officer abducted, later found shot and bound on Coast
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple agencies are working together to determine how a retired law enforcement officer from Warren County ended up shot near a church on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The incident spans multiple cities and two states and includes a home invasion and struggle, a police chase,...
Four arrested, 1 wanted for stealing dirt bikes, gun in Byram
BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram police arrested four suspects and are searching for a fifth in connection to a business burglary investigation. Police said they responded AAA Powersports on Interstate 55 Frontage Road on Friday, January 13 and Monday, January 17. The business owner reported the theft of five dirt bikes, a firearm and a […]
Clinton leaders reject Springridge Road sewer line bid
CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Sewer line work on Springridge Road in Clinton has been delayed after city leaders rejected a contractor’s bid. The Clinton Courier reported the board rejected the bid to replace a 65-foot segment of collapsed pipe under Springridge Road at Broadway Street. Leaders said the city only received one bid for the […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
Jackson Police Arrest Woman For Shooting Into Car And House
Jackson Police arrested a woman named Javon Porter. She was arrested on two counts of Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling and one count of Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle. The incident happened on Gibraltar Drive in December 2022. Porter is now in custody.
Man wanted in Brookhaven for firing shots into car with children inside
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Brookhaven police are searching for a 21-year-old man who allegedly fired shots inside a vehicle with children inside. Police said they are looking for Lajohntae Miquan Fields. He’s wanted for shooting into an occupied vehicle and additional charges. According to investigators, two people were injured in the shooting. Police said two […]
WAPT
Man faces charges in Madison County fatal shooting
The Madison County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting in Flora. Deputies were called at about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday about a shooting victim inside a vehicle at a home on St. Charles Street in Kearney Park. The Madison County coroner identified the victim as Jaqarius Ross, 22.
WAPT
MBI investigates deputy-involved shooting in Rankin County
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Rankin County. According to MBI, deputies were conducting a narcotics investigation on 135 Conerly Road in Braxton. Once they reached the scene around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, a suspect pointed a gun toward the deputies before being shot. The suspect...
WLBT
JPD: Man facing capital murder in deadly carjacking tried to sell the vehicle he stole
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department has arrested and charged a man in an October 2022 killing. Kareem Ball, 22, faces a capital murder charge in the death of Terrell Jenkins, 44, police say. Investigators say Ball carjacked Jenkins before shooting him to death in a residential area...
WAPT
Jackson firefighter on his way home from work helps pull man from burning Jeep
JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson firefighter is being called a hero after he helped pull a man to safety from a burning vehicle after a crash. Veteran firefighter Tavaris Patton just got off duty at Station 25 on Siwell Road and was heading home when he spotted a burning Jeep with a man trapped inside. It happened early Monday on Pearson Road near Whitfield in Pearl. The Jeep burst into flames after a head-on collision with another car.
Vicksburg woman accused of shooting an occupied vehicle
VICKSBURG, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Vicksburg Police Department is currently searching for 20-year-old Shaderika Turner. According to authorities, Turner is accused of shooting into an occupied vehicle. If you know Turner’s location, contact police at 601-636-2511.
Pothole disables Capitol police vehicle during chase
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Capitol police vehicle was disabled by a pothole during a chase in Jackson. Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) Spokesperson Bailey Martin said the officer was chasing a suspected stolen vehicle that did not stop. Both vehicles hit a large pothole on Erie Street near Wood Street that disabled the […]
WLBT
Capital murder and shooting suspects appear in court
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several people, including one juvenile, came before Judge Lilly Bass for their initial bond hearings on some of the most heinous crimes here in Jackson; including murder. After being accused of multiple crimes, Robert Smith Jr., the 15-year-old allegedly connected to a string of crimes that...
vicksburgnews.com
Expanding the use of prescribe fires for battlefield landscape management
The National Park Service (NPS) will be conducting prescribed fires to manage vegetation in select areas of Vicksburg National Military Park from Thursday, January 26 to Saturday, January 28, 2023, weather dependent. Areas for prescribed fires will include large grassy areas in the South Loop, near the Illinois Memorial and Shirley House, the western slope of Fort Hill, and along Graveyard Road. The area prescribed burns will include approximately 113 acres.
Former FedEx driver files lawsuit against city in Mississippi, police chief & others
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A former FedEx driver has filed a $5 million lawsuit against the City of Brookhaven, Police Chief Kenneth Collins and two men who allegedly fired shots at him. The Daily Leader reported D’Monterrio Gibson also filed the lawsuit against his former employer. The incident happened in January 2022. A father and […]
