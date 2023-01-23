JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson firefighter is being called a hero after he helped pull a man to safety from a burning vehicle after a crash. Veteran firefighter Tavaris Patton just got off duty at Station 25 on Siwell Road and was heading home when he spotted a burning Jeep with a man trapped inside. It happened early Monday on Pearson Road near Whitfield in Pearl. The Jeep burst into flames after a head-on collision with another car.

