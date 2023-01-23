ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, OH

Middletown man faces 61 years in connection to officer-involved shooting

By Callie Cassick
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BT0CI_0kOajbQT00

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A Middletown man is facing 61 years in prison after being found guilty of an officer-involved shooting in August 2020.

On Jan. 23, Christopher Hubbard, 38, was sentenced 56 to 61.5 years in prison on:

  • Three counts of Felonious Assault with Firearm Specifications
  • Failure to Comply with the Order or Signal of a Police Officer with a Firearm Specification
  • Having Weapons While Under Disability
  • Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle
  • Assaulting a Police Dog

The offenses occurred Aug. 31, 2020, after officers from multiple police agencies attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by Hubbard, according to a release from the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office.

New judge to be appointed in case of Laticka Hancock

At the time, Hubbard had an active warrant for his arrest and was a suspect in a homicide investigation. Rather than stop his vehicle, Hubbard led officers on a lengthy police chase that started in Butler County and proceeded into Warren County.

A trooper with the Ohio Highway State Patrol was able to disable Hubbard’s vehicle on North Mason-Montgomery Road by deploying stop sticks. Hubbard continued to drive his vehicle through the front yard of a residence on North Mason-Montgomery Road, right up to the house.

Members of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Middletown Police Department and other law enforcement agencies surrounded the vehicle, but Hubbard ignored commands being given by law enforcement to show his hands and surrender.

When law enforcement officers attempted to extract Hubbard using a K-9, Hubbard fired repeatedly at the officers, discharging five rounds before his gun jammed, the release states.

Dayton sees spike in car thefts targeting Kia, Hyundai

Officer Dennis Jordan with the Middletown Police Department was struck two times, with one bullet entering his shoulder and the second round striking his duty holster causing an injury to Officer Jordan’s hand.

Trooper Brett Lee with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Deputy Mike Barger with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office were also in the line of fire but were not injured during the shooting.

Officer Jordan was treated for his injuries at the Atrium Medical Center and was off work for approximately four months as a result of being shot by Hubbard.

Hubbard’s trial was delayed five times. In Sept. 2022, Hubbard pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity and was ordered an additional forensic psychological evaluation.

The trial was then rescheduled for a fifth time to Jan. 3, 2023.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Fleeing driver tried to hit officer with vehicle: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A fleeing driver is accused of trying to hit a Cincinnati police officer with a vehicle, court records show. Terron Lindsey Jr., 22, of the West End is scheduled to appear in Hamilton County Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Thursday on charges of felonious assault, failure to comply with police and obstructing official business.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Area officer indicted on OVI, weapons charges

CENTERVILLE — An area officer arrested in Centerville last month was indicted Tuesday. Patrick J. Bucci, 46, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, OVI and using weapons while intoxicated. On Dec. 14 Centerville police pulled...
CENTERVILLE, OH
WDTN

2 kilos of fentanyl found in Dayton home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Detectives recovered 2 kilos of fentanyl after serving a search warrant in Dayton Tuesday. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, The R.A.N.G.E. Task Force searched a home in the 100 block of Andrews Street in Dayton. Detectives found 2 kilos of fentanyl inside the home and arrested an individual on […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

One shot, injured in Olive Garden parking lot

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was shot in his car while parked near an Olive Garden in Butler Township police said. Officers were called to the parking lot at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24. According to the Butler Township Police Department, a man told officers he had been shot by the suspect […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Police seek car in Washington Twp. drive-by shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Deputies are asking for help identifying a car officials say may be involved in a shooting in Washington Township on Friday, January 20. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting near the intersection of Mad River Road and Hempstead Mews in Washington Township. When crews arrived […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Middletown man facing nearly 60 years in prison for shooting at police

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKEF) -- 38-year-old Christopher Hubbard of Middletown was sentenced to 56 to 61 1/2 years in prison by Judge Timothy Tepe on Monday, January 23. Following a jury trial, Hubbard was found guilty of three counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications, failure to comply with a police officer's order or signal with a firearm specification, having weapons while under disability, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and assaulting a police dog.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Middletown man involved in shootout with police sentenced to more than 50 years in prison

LEBANON, Ohio — A Middletown man who got into a shootout with police in Turtlecreek Township in 2020 was sentenced Monday to 56 years to 61-and-a-half years in prison. Christopher Hubbard, 38, was found guilty following a jury trial of three counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer with a firearm specification, having weapons while under disability, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and assaulting a police dog.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WDTN

Nominations open for Dayton police officer award

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Do you know of a Dayton police officer that does an extraordinary job? The Steve Whalen Memorial Policing Awards are now open to the public to submit the name of an officer who deserves recognition. Officer Steve Whalen was killed in the line of duty after being shot in March 1991 […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Deputies look to ID suspect in Montgomery Co. shooting

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Washington Township substation of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the pictured suspect vehicle and any individuals involved with the shooting on January 20. Deputies were called to the intersection of Mad River Road and Hempstead Mews after receiving reports of a shooting into...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Woman found not guilty of murder for 2022 Mt. Airy shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman facing murder charges in connection with a 2022 shooting in Mt. Airy has been found not guilty. LaQuieta Reese’s shooting of 38-year-old Gregory Jeffries in February of last year was determined to be done in self-defense. Jeffries died on Feb. 20 in the area...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Shots fired at Butler Township Olive Garden

According to authorities, Officers responded just after 3:15 p.m. to the Olive Garden on Miller Lane in Butler Township on reports of a shooting. Huber Heights police confirmed there is an active investigation at this site.
DAYTON, OH
wnewsj.com

17-year-old arrested for alleged bomb threat

WILMINGTON — A 17-year-old male has been arrested for allegedly making a bomb threat Monday morning targeting the Wilmington City Schools’ high school and middle school. Wilmington Police Department Sgt. Neil Rager released a statement Tuesday morning that the juvenile was arrested after detectives investigated “throughout the day and night.” Police said that around 10:12 p.m. Monday, the juvenile made an additional bomb threat to a Wilmington City Schools staff member.
WILMINGTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

42K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy