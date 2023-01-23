ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylerville, NY

Schuylerville winterfest coming to riverfront park

By Jay Petrequin
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UmrhF_0kOajZbt00

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – In the community of Schuylerville, Hudson Crossing Park hosts an annual winter celebration full of fun alongside the Champlain Canal. This year’s Hudson Crossing Park Winterfest is snowmobiling to town next month.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Winterfest comes to Hudson Crossing Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. The festival features ice harvesting demonstrations, as well as cold-water rescue demonstrations by Schuyler Hose Fire Department. Kids can enjoy a sledding hill and sculpture contest, and families can check out hands-on winter tracking and open-fire cooking activities. A bake sale will run throughout the event.

Winterfest also features snowmobile rides by the Dix Bridge, located by the Hudson River/Champlain Canal Lock 5. Adult riders can learn proper operation and safety for driving a snowmobile, followed by a guided and controlled ride with experienced Hudson Crossing Park Club members. Kids can ride along on a sled operated by a parent, guardian or club member.

Queensbury airport opens exhibit on air travel history

Winterfest and snowmobile lessons are all completely open to the public. Hudson Crossing Park will be accepting donations.

It’s winter event season in the North Country. Up in Warren County, the village of Lake George is set to host it’s 61st annual Lake George Winter Carnival next month.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Free ski day coming to West Mountain

West Mountain Ski Area is busy with skiing and snowboarding as usual this winter, especially now that the region is as snowy as ski mountains need them to be. This weekend, West Mountain is hosting a day of winter sports for free.
QUEENSBURY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Additional snow welcome news for local ski resorts

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A second winter storm in the span of a few days is bringing additional snowfall to areas across the Capital Region. The recent bursts of snow are a welcome sight for ski resorts, who have been challenged with mild temperatures and limited snowfall so far this season. Another fresh batch of […]
QUEENSBURY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

The history of Albany’s Cherry Hill

Cherry Hill, a historic home located at 523 1/2 South Pearl Street, has a rich history in Albany. Dating back to the 1700s, the home is now museum, which offers tours during the spring, summer and fall.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Lineup released for Lake George Stews & Brews

The village of Lake George is hosting an annual celebration of hot food to nod to the cold season. The Lake George Stews & Brews festival is coming on Saturday, Jan. 28, starting at noon. One $10 ticket gets visitors a local beer and a cup of homemade stew from any of a list of restaurants that are cooking up something tasty in the village.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Road closure in Amsterdam

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, State Highway 67 between Widow Susan Road and Truax Road is closed to repair a wire issue. Crews from National Grid are currently on hand.
AMSTERDAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls Bagels embraces delivery and knishes

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In early November, Kerry Smith opened up shop on South Street, cooking up fresh bagels daily and looking to start a new staple for Glens Falls. A couple of months later, Glens Falls Bagels is still something of a work in progress – but it’s already gained the loyal follower base of a longtime favorite.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

48K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy