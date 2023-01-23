Nebraska: College of Saint Mary

- Location: Omaha, Nebraska

- #203 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 50%

- Net price: $15,128

- SAT range: —

A small Catholic women's university primarily focused on health, education, and business, the College of Saint Mary's three paralegal programs have approval from the American Bar Association —one of less than 300 universities to have such a distinction. One hundred percent of first-time, full-time students receive scholarships and/or financial aid.