ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Nebraska: College of Saint Mary

By Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40nhJ6_0kOajRY500

- Location: Omaha, Nebraska

- #203 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 50%

- Net price: $15,128

- SAT range: —

A small Catholic women's university primarily focused on health, education, and business, the College of Saint Mary's three paralegal programs have approval from the American Bar Association —one of less than 300 universities to have such a distinction. One hundred percent of first-time, full-time students receive scholarships and/or financial aid.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nebraskaexaminer.com

New governor fires back at ‘cheap stunts’ attacking his hog farms

LINCOLN — Newly sworn-in Gov. Jim Pillen is firing back at billboards in Lincoln and Columbus that went up recently attacking the governor’s hog operations, calling the billboards “cheap stunts.”. Pillen, in a press release Tuesday, said the aim of the billboards was to “destroy Nebraska’s way...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Iowa officials issue missing advisory for 84-year-old man on Friday

HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa officials issued an advisory for a missing 84-year-old man on Friday. Around 11:30 a.m., Duane Splittgerber, of Mondamin, was reported missing by the Harrison County Sheriff's Office. According to authorities, he was last heard from on Thursday night around 8:30 p.m. Another update from...
MONDAMIN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Scott Lyon Obituary

Funeral services for 45-year-old Scott Lyon, of Harlan, Iowa, will be held Friday, January 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Harlan. Burial will be in the Harlan Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday, January 26 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan. Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
HARLAN, IA
KETV.com

Lincoln police identify homicide victim, provide new details about incident

LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police identified the victim of a homicide and provided new details in the 18-year-old's death. Investigators said the homicide, which occurred Saturday morning, started with an argument between two neighbors about pets, then escalated. Lincoln police said 29-year-old Armon Rejai killed 18-year-old Julian Martinez of...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

UPDATE: Bombs shut down busy Lincoln highway after traffic stop

UPDATE, 5:20 a.m. — The area has reopened to traffic, but authorities remain on scene. Drivers should use extra caution traveling through the area until crews have cleared out. UPDATE: Two in custody after police find several explosives in northwest Lincoln. UPDATE, 4:45 a.m. — The Lincoln Police Department...
LINCOLN, NE
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. Zachariah Matthew Boyd, 36, of Elk Horn, was arrested January 18th for Child Endangerment and OWI 1st Offense. Bond was set at $3,000. Dylan Ray Janssen, 22, of Council Bluffs, was arrested January 21st on a warrant for Violation...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
34K+
Post
837K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy