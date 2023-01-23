31 Hilarious, Heartbreaking, And Genius Tweets About "The Last Of Us" Episode 2, AKA "Infected"

🚨 There are MASSIVE — and I mean MASSIVE — spoilers ahead for The Last of Us Episode 2! 🚨

Hi, yes, hello. Well, The Last of Us is in full swing. And last night's episode — titled "Infected," directed by Neil Druckmann, and written by Craig Mazin — allowed us to dive deeper into this world as Joel ( Pedro Pascal ), Ellie ( Bella Ramsey ), and Tess (Anna Torv) ventured out of the QZ and began their journey west.

HBO

It was an episode filled with more incredible world building, our first terrifying look at the clickers, and a heartbreaking death that video game fans saw coming but still cried over.

Y'all, I haven't played the games and know NOTHING about this story, so I am equal parts stressed and heartbroken this morning. HBO

And just like any buzzworthy show, fans took to Twitter to make some amazing jokes, memes, and simply give some A+ commentary. Here's a look at the best tweets about The Last of Us Episode 2:

People that didn’t play the game will never understand the significance of this clip. Nothing was worse than having to reload your revolver in the middle of fighting a clicker #TheLastOfUs @bFonz 09:55 AM - 23 Jan 2023

The last of us episode 2 spoiler with no context @strawhatorion 02:43 AM - 23 Jan 2023

the woman when asked what to do abt the virus #TheLastOfUs @soursctrl 02:12 AM - 23 Jan 2023

joel and ellie if tess left them alone long enough #TheLastOfUs @ilypedropascal 02:58 AM - 23 Jan 2023

watching joel and ellie arrive at the capitol building in the last of us @up2anth 03:13 AM - 23 Jan 2023

#TheLastOfUs viewers when they see clickers for the first time @blurayangel 11:13 AM - 20 Jan 2023

#TheLastOfUsHBOWhen you wake up in the apocalypse and it’s not TWD Walkers, it’s TLOU’s clickers that can comunicate with each other for miles @pechupops 03:09 AM - 23 Jan 2023

Me seeing the bite on Tess even though I already knew that was going to happen #TheLastOfUs #TLOU @FrostFlame726 02:53 AM - 23 Jan 2023

me fighting the urge to say “oh this looks exactly like it is in the game” in every scene #thelastofus #tlou @rddlers 03:36 AM - 23 Jan 2023

the infected across town when joel shot that guy in the capital building #thelastofus #tlou @counterfetts 03:06 AM - 23 Jan 2023

Me having to sit through the trauma of Tess revealing her bite for the 10th time and now having to watch a fungus tentacle freak snog her while she blows herself up: #TheLastOfUsHBO #TheLastOfUs @Tissaiadeyeet 03:20 AM - 23 Jan 2023

'Allowed to be Happy' music from the The Last of Us Part 2 soundtrack played at the end of the episode.#TheLastOfUsHBO @TheLastofUsNews 06:41 AM - 23 Jan 2023

this is easily my favorite shot in the whole episode. excellent use of blocking, lighting, and framing. joel in the darkness, ellie in the light, and tess standing right in between them. #TheLastOfUsHBO #tlou #thelastofus @AllieKitaguchi 03:39 AM - 23 Jan 2023

In conclusion:

What did you think of The Last of Us Episode 2? Tell us everything in the comments below!