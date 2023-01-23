ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
31 Hilarious, Heartbreaking, And Genius Tweets About "The Last Of Us" Episode 2, AKA "Infected"

By Nora Dominick
 4 days ago

🚨 There are MASSIVE — and I mean MASSIVE — spoilers ahead for The Last of Us Episode 2! 🚨

Hi, yes, hello. Well, The Last of Us is in full swing. And last night's episode — titled "Infected," directed by Neil Druckmann, and written by Craig Mazin — allowed us to dive deeper into this world as Joel ( Pedro Pascal ), Ellie ( Bella Ramsey ), and Tess (Anna Torv) ventured out of the QZ and began their journey west.

HBO

It was an episode filled with more incredible world building, our first terrifying look at the clickers, and a heartbreaking death that video game fans saw coming but still cried over.

Y'all, I haven't played the games and know NOTHING about this story, so I am equal parts stressed and heartbroken this morning.

And just like any buzzworthy show, fans took to Twitter to make some amazing jokes, memes, and simply give some A+ commentary. Here's a look at the best tweets about The Last of Us Episode 2:

If you love what you read, give your favorite tweets a like and the users a follow, so you can make your timeline a more fun place to be.

1.

me when i heard the first click #TheLastOfUs

@cinedruig 02:40 AM - 23 Jan 2023

2.

People that didn’t play the game will never understand the significance of this clip. Nothing was worse than having to reload your revolver in the middle of fighting a clicker #TheLastOfUs

@bFonz 09:55 AM - 23 Jan 2023

3.

The last of us episode 2 spoiler with no context

@strawhatorion 02:43 AM - 23 Jan 2023

4.

Joel: “We are going home!!”Tess:“That isn’t my home!” Ellie: #tlou #thelastofus

@Jhorojas_ 03:23 AM - 23 Jan 2023

5.

THE CLICKING NOISES EVERYONE GET BEHIND ME #TheLastOfUs

@ellievjoel 02:39 AM - 23 Jan 2023

6.

the woman when asked what to do abt the virus #TheLastOfUs

@soursctrl 02:12 AM - 23 Jan 2023

7.

joel and ellie if tess left them alone long enough #TheLastOfUs

@ilypedropascal 02:58 AM - 23 Jan 2023

8.

#TheLastOfUsTHEY FREAKING DID THIS SCENE!!

@chrisdadeviant 02:32 AM - 23 Jan 2023

9.

watching joel and ellie arrive at the capitol building in the last of us

@up2anth 03:13 AM - 23 Jan 2023

10.

Tess NOOOOOOO 😭😭😭#TheLastOfUsHBO

@DomTheBombYT 02:58 AM - 23 Jan 2023

11.

tess the last of us

@HEAV3NSNITE 02:53 AM - 23 Jan 2023

12.

live footage of me when the intro begins #TheLastOfUs

@grunklego 04:40 AM - 23 Jan 2023

13.

Nobody:The frog at the hotel: #TheLastOfUs

@wizardjarin 03:33 AM - 23 Jan 2023

14.

#TheLastOfUs viewers when they see clickers for the first time

@blurayangel 11:13 AM - 20 Jan 2023

15.

THIS SCENE WAS PERFECTION #TheLastOfUsHBO #Thelastofus

@ganseyfromme 03:17 AM - 23 Jan 2023

16.

“i’m an orphan and uh … no” THATS MY LESBIAN #thelastofus #tlou

@CLlCKERS 03:17 AM - 23 Jan 2023

17.

tess tells joel she is infected: game vs #TheLastOfUsHBO

@tlouaesthetics 02:55 AM - 23 Jan 2023

18.

The giraffe plushie!🦒#TheLastOfUs

@NaughtyNDC 08:30 AM - 23 Jan 2023

19.

#TheLastOfUsHBOWhen you wake up in the apocalypse and it’s not TWD Walkers, it’s TLOU’s clickers that can comunicate with each other for miles

@pechupops 03:09 AM - 23 Jan 2023

20.

Me seeing the bite on Tess even though I already knew that was going to happen #TheLastOfUs #TLOU

@FrostFlame726 02:53 AM - 23 Jan 2023

21.

me fighting the urge to say “oh this looks exactly like it is in the game” in every scene #thelastofus #tlou

@rddlers 03:36 AM - 23 Jan 2023

22.

the infected across town when joel shot that guy in the capital building #thelastofus #tlou

@counterfetts 03:06 AM - 23 Jan 2023

23.

joel’s father instincts kicking in again what a slay #TheLastOfUs

@tenroseologist 02:59 AM - 23 Jan 2023

24.

Me having to sit through the trauma of Tess revealing her bite for the 10th time and now having to watch a fungus tentacle freak snog her while she blows herself up: #TheLastOfUsHBO #TheLastOfUs

@Tissaiadeyeet 03:20 AM - 23 Jan 2023

25.

the remaining infected walking home without a kiss #thelastofus

@_siyonce 03:56 AM - 23 Jan 2023

26.

My favorite character from this weeks episode #TLOU #TheLastOfUs

@KaitlynRedWing 03:53 AM - 23 Jan 2023

27.

'Allowed to be Happy' music from the The Last of Us Part 2 soundtrack played at the end of the episode.#TheLastOfUsHBO

@TheLastofUsNews 06:41 AM - 23 Jan 2023

28.

live action x gamemasterpiece#TheLastOfUsHBO #TLOU

@robertbitten_ 03:12 AM - 23 Jan 2023

29.

this is easily my favorite shot in the whole episode. excellent use of blocking, lighting, and framing. joel in the darkness, ellie in the light, and tess standing right in between them. #TheLastOfUsHBO #tlou #thelastofus

@AllieKitaguchi 03:39 AM - 23 Jan 2023

30.

the set design. the music. the acting. the chemistry. the clickers. #TheLastOfUsHBO

@shaunasjorts 03:01 AM - 23 Jan 2023

31.

tuning into the last of us every week

@stars2death 03:01 AM - 23 Jan 2023

In conclusion:

We’re on the highway to hell 🤘🏻💥 #TheLastOfUsHBO

@BellaRamsey 03:29 PM - 23 Jan 2023

What did you think of The Last of Us Episode 2? Tell us everything in the comments below!

