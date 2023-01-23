ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portales, NM

New Mexico: Eastern New Mexico University

By Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ecvTH_0kOajNGP00

- Location: Portales, New Mexico

- #231 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 51%

- Net price: $9,922

- SAT range: 950-1160

ENMU is the largest comprehensive university in New Mexico. It is a federally designated Hispanic-serving Institution , and 36% of its student body identifies as Hispanic, while female students nearly double the number of their male peers. The college offers more than 60 associate, bachelor, and master's degrees. The most popular undergraduate programs are business administration, communicative disorders, and social work.

Comments / 0

Related
Hobbs News-Sun

NM AG challenges city and county abortion ordinances

On Monday, New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez filed a motion with the N.M. Supreme Court asking recent ordinances passed in Southeast New Mexico be nullified by the court. The ordinances Torrez named in the Writ of Mandamus request, were passed by Hobbs, Clovis, Lea and Roosevelt Counties — and,...
HOBBS, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Clovis man violates probation by cutting off ankle monitor, returns to jail

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A 48-year-old Clovis man has been sent back to prison after recently violating his probation, according to a news release from the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Clovis. On Tuesday, 48-year-old Johnny Stonelake was sent back to prison after violating his probation by cutting off his ankle monitor. According to […]
CLOVIS, NM
abc7amarillo.com

Police identify 3 of 4 people killed in house fire

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KVII) — Clovis police identified three of the four people killed in an early morning house fire. The fire happened Jan. 12 in the 500 block of Wallace Street. According to Deputy Fire Chief Faye Craigmile, a witness tried to get to rescue the victims. "They...
CLOVIS, NM
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
34K+
Post
837K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy