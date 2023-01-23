ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayville, ND

North Dakota: Mayville State University

By Willjay // Wikimedia Commons
 4 days ago

- Location: Mayville, North Dakota

- #268 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 53%

- Net price: $13,891

- SAT range: 880-1250

Most of Mayville State University 's buildings are registered as national historic places. It was founded in 1889 by a provision of the state's constitution. The student-to-faculty ratio is 14:1 , with each class hosting an average of 10 students. MSU prides itself on being a prestigious university with an ample curriculum while still providing a personalized education and a sense of community to its pupils.

Cheyenne, WY
