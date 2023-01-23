New Jersey: Princeton University

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
- Location: Princeton, New Jersey

- #3 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 6%

- Net price: $18,685

- SAT range: 1450-1570

One of the 10 oldest institutions of higher learning in the country, Princeton University is the alma mater of groundbreaking American mathematician John Forbes Nash Jr., who was awarded the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel in 1994 (he shared the prize with two other economists). The school boasts a student-to-faculty ratio of 5:1, as well as 46 professors and staff members who have won Nobel Prizes .

