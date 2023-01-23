Noah Schnapp Is Going Viral After Someone Discovered His Senior Yearbook Quote, And My High School Never Would Have Allowed That
Noah Schnapp recently went viral on TikTok when he came out as gay.
And to that, I say "welcome."
And now he's going viral again for his high school yearbook senior quote.
Someone who went to the same school as Noah found him in their yearbook, and while my 2005 ass quoted Kelly Clarkson's (iconic) "Breakaway," Noah was a bit more risqué.
The quote has gone viral on TikTok...
@stuff_1221
#noahschnapp #strangerthings #fyp♬ original sound - stuff
Comments / 2