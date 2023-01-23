ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noah Schnapp Is Going Viral After Someone Discovered His Senior Yearbook Quote, And My High School Never Would Have Allowed That

By Matt Stopera
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XZPXN_0kOaiyW900

Noah Schnapp recently went viral on TikTok when he came out as gay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05p7EK_0kOaiyW900
@noahschnapp/ tiktok.com

And to that, I say "welcome."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44JPtk_0kOaiyW900
Ajr_images / Getty Images/iStockphoto

And now he's going viral again for his high school yearbook senior quote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EtbPE_0kOaiyW900
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Someone who went to the same school as Noah found him in their yearbook, and while my 2005 ass quoted Kelly Clarkson's (iconic) "Breakaway," Noah was a bit more risqué.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DOSz9_0kOaiyW900
stuff_1221/ tiktok.com

The quote has gone viral on TikTok...

@stuff_1221

#noahschnapp #strangerthings #fyp

♬ original sound - stuff

...and now has made its way to Twitter: "To all the teachers that never taught me a thing."

A fan who graduated high school with Noah Schnapp revealed his yearbook quote on TikTok: “To all the teachers that never taught me a thing.” — Stranger Things S2 Episode 5, 35:08

@PopCrave 07:55 PM - 22 Jan 2023

But that's not all! The quote also points out a specific part of a Stranger Things episode.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03GJtu_0kOaiyW900
stuff_1221/ tiktok.com

And of course, someone found the clip and posted it:

@PopCrave Here’s the clip btw

@BEYAWONCE 07:56 PM - 22 Jan 2023

"Son of a bitch, you know you're really no help at all."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MHhDy_0kOaiyW900
Netflix

Well, tell us how you really feel about school, Noah!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37DsOV_0kOaiyW900
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

But in all seriousness, he must have gone to a pretty cool school, because Mrs. Dawes definitely wouldn't have allowed that at my high school!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G0gtO_0kOaiyW900
Frazer Harrison / WireImage / Getty Images

Comments / 2

