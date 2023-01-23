Nevada: University of Nevada - Las Vegas

- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

- #932 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 81%

- Net price: $11,834

- SAT range: 1030-1250

UNLV claims that its graduates end up with less debt than students from many other institutions and that 76% of its pupils receive some form of financial aid or scholarships. The first commencement ceremony of the public college was held in 1964 with 29 graduates. Currently, more than 31,000 pupils make up the undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral student body.