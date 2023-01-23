ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MS

Mississippi: Mississippi College

By Robby Followell // Wikimedia Commons
- Location: Clinton, Mississippi

- #86 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 29%

- Net price: $18,800

- SAT range: 1140-1260

With a 13:1 student-to-faculty ratio, and the promise of free tuition to Mississippi high school graduates, this private college has its own versions of sororities and fraternities "with a Christian twist." For girls, the groups are called tribes, and for boys, clubs. MC is the oldest higher learning institution in the state and the second-oldest Baptist-affiliated college or university in the country.

