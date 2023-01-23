Oklahoma: University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma

- Location: Chickasha, Oklahoma

- #135 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 36%

- Net price: $8,000

- SAT range: 600-1200

Established in 1908 as a women's college on former Indian territory, the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma has flourished to be the only public school in the state with a liberal arts-focused curriculum . It became coeducational in 1965 and now houses over 800 undergraduate-only students. The college operates on a trimester schedule , which allows full-time pupils to graduate in three years or less.