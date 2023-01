- Location: Portland, Oregon

- #108 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 42%

- Net price: $33,980

- SAT range: 1320-1520

Reed College is a small school bisected by a forested canyon nature preserve, which the community cleans up twice per year as part of restoration efforts. While letter grades are used at times, there is not a strong emphasis put on them; there is no honor roll or dean's list at the university.