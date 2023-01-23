Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Travis Kelce had a subtle warning for the Bengals after hearing the 'Burrowhead' Stadium nickname
The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off an impressive win against the Bills where the entire team oozed confidence in a tough environment. But just how the Niners used Micah Parsons’ bulletin-board material to their advantage, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had a similar warning for the Bengals. We’re just...
Breaking: Packers Make Big Decision On Aaron Rodgers
This offseason, there is reportedly a "real possibility" that the Green Bay Packers trade Aaron Rodgers. If they do deal the four-time MVP, apparently they want to get him out of the conference. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, via NFL Twitter aggregator Dov Kleiman, Green Bay will not trade ...
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid
Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
Six Dallas Cowboys Who Won't Be Back in 2023
A look at six players who won't be back with the Cowboys in 2023.
sportszion.com
Bills QB Josh Allen’s Girlfriend Brittany Williams posts series of fun-looking photos despite loss vs Bengals
The Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen were anticipated to compete for their first Super Bowl victory this season, but it did not happen. Despite their best efforts, including MVP favorite QB Allen, the Bills were defeated 27-10 by the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Divisional Round. Following their loss, Allen inevitably faced heavy criticism on social media and TV.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Ohio State legend sends clear message to Ryan Day
Former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel knows what it takes to win in Columbus. The legendary coach cemented his legacy by defeating a dominant Miami squad for the 2002 BCS National Championship. Tressel, who exited Ohio State under a cloud of an NCAA investigation into then-quarterback Terrelle Pryor and four other former players, currently works Read more... The post Ohio State legend sends clear message to Ryan Day appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
Eli Apple on Buffalo's Stefon Diggs, Josh Allen: 'Someone get them in couples therapy'
Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Eli Apple did a lot of retweeting Monday of tweets at the expense of Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills in the wake of Sunday's 27-10 divisional-round result in Buffalo, as Apple is known to do. But he also made remarks in a couple of his...
Former CLE pitcher Mike Clevinger under MLB investigation: Report
A former Cleveland pitcher is reportedly the subject of a Major League Baseball investigation.
Look: Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Dating A Notable Athlete
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, reportedly broke up earlier this season. The NFL quarterback has reportedly already moved on, though. According to Page Six, Prescott is dating a notable collegiate athlete, who swims at LSU. "Dallas Cowboys ...
Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott, Model GF Natalie Buffett Call It Quits Before Playoffs Loss To 49ers
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his model girlfriend of two years, Natalie Buffett, have reportedly parted ways, RadarOnline.com has learned. Insiders claim the NFL star is back on the dating scene after the pair casually split around March 2022, having then opted to keep their breakup under wraps before Page Six broke the news.Although it's said the pair called it quits that month, RadarOnline.com can confirm they appeared to be going strong in April 2022 when he celebrated his then-girlfriend's 25th birthday. At the time, Prescott took to Instagram with a snap of the beaming pair on a boat...
NFL World Reacts To What Ex-Steeler Said About Big Ben
Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rashard Mendenhall still has hard feelings toward Ben Roethlisberger. On Sunday, Mendenhall called out his former teammate on Twitter. "If Big Ben is the 'leader' you say he is, why hasn't HE taken credit for the fall? What manager of a company goes to ...
Bengals' O-Line Gets Special Gift From Joe Mixon Following Win Over Bills
Cincinnati has won 10-straight games
The first 2023 NFL mock draft from Mel Kiper Jr. has a surprise in the first QB off the board
NFL Mock Draft season is in full swing now that we’re getting closer to the Super Bowl and a bunch of teams have started their offseasons (the 2023 draft order is mostly set). Our Christian D’Andrea had the Texans taking Bryce Young in his latest mock draft as the...
Zac Taylor Has Brutally Honest Admission On Facing Chiefs
This year's AFC Championship is a rematch from last year's AFC Championship. The Cincinnati Bengals will once again travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs as they try and get to their second straight Super Bowl. Last season, they erased a 21-3 deficit to win 27-24 in overtime. Going into this ...
Tom Brady Addresses Retirement Rumors in Very Cranky Manner
Tom Brady getting a little prickly about retirement talk.
