Shailene Woodley Seemingly Broke Her Silence On Splitting With Aaron Rodgers And The "Darkest" Time Of Her Life

By Larry Fitzmaurice
 4 days ago

Remember when Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers broke up ?

Mega / GC Images / Getty Images, Rey Del Rio / Getty Images

The once-engaged couple called it quits last winter, and then again in the spring. Aaron thanked and apologized to her after the first breakup, and the second time around, Shailene posted a quote about grief — but she's mostly kept silent on what happened.

Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images, Patrick Smith / Getty Images

Well, Shailene kind of broke her silence in a new interview with Porter , in which she alludes to her and Aaron's relationship and how she felt being scrutinized in the public eye.

Edward Berthelot / Getty Images

In the interview, Shailene references dating "somebody in America who was very, very famous." "It was the first time that I’d had a quote-unquote ‘famous’ relationship," she said, "and I watched [the] scrutiny, opinions, the desire for people to know my life and his life and our life — it just felt violating in a way that, before, it was fun."

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

“I’m a very private person, and so I found that any time I posted anything, I instantly felt like I was sharing too much of who I am with people I didn’t necessarily trust.”

Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty Images

Shailene also talked about filming the upcoming Showtime limited series Three Women during the period of time in which both breakups with Aaron took place — and it doesn't sound like she was having an easy time of it.

Wwd / Penske Media via Getty Images

"It was hard to film because I was going through the darkest, hardest time in my life," she said. "It was winter in New York, and my personal life was shitty, so it felt like a big pain bubble for eight months."

Wwd / Penske Media via Getty Images

"I was so grateful that at least I could go to work and cry and process my emotions through my character."

Pierre Suu / Getty Images

We'll see how she channeled those emotions when Three Women hits TV screens later this year. For now, read the entire interview with her here .

Dominique Charriau / WireImage / Getty Images

