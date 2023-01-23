Read full article on original website
Dorothy Daniels
2d ago
This is Indiana, you can tell them to slow down because of the weather conditions. But doesn't mean anyone will listen.
Fox 59
Slick conditions develop tonight in wake of Wednesday’s wet snow
Despite failing to produce area-wide six inch totals, Colder temperatures and additional snow showers will create slick conditions overnight. The SNOW SEASON struggles on here in central Indiana. Snow tallies Wednesday fell short of this storm’s potential. Only a few 6″ reports north we received and they were mainly in far, northcentral Indiana. The official total is 2.9″ for the city of Indianapolis despite over two-thirds of an inch liquid available. Heavy wet snow was still melting off late day.
indiana105.com
Travel Advisories Continue, Winter Storm Included ‘Thundersnow’
Travel advisories remain in effect for most of Indiana, including locally LaPorte, Starke and Pulaski counties after snowfall Wednesday that continues this morning. That’s according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security County Travel Status Map. Some counties in central and northeast Indiana were in the higher “travel watch” category. Here is a link to the map (refresh to update).
Indiana winter storm: Steady, wet snow underway; How much will accumulate?
Rain to snow changeover began around 2:40 a.m. in downtown Indianapolis. This storm will produce some decent totals, primarily on grassy areas, as road temperatures remain at just above 32°! This will create messy, slushy, slow roads on interstates under moderate snow bands, with higher totals accumulating in neighborhood streets, sidewalks, parking lots and various […]
WIBC.com
Yo, where was the snow? – A Look at Next Week’s Forecast
STATEWIDE — You’re probably wondering why just a small amount of snow fell. The National Weather Service has the answer, and a look forward to next week. “Just a couple degrees error in the temperature of the atmosphere is basically what caused that,” says Meteorologist Randy Bowers with the National Weather Service office in Indianapolis, “so, we ended up with a situation where it was really, really wet snow and so because of that, it wasn’t as fluffy. It didn’t quite accumulate to the depth that we expected.”
WISH-TV
With over 4 inches of snow, Kokomo hopes to clear streets soon
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH)– Road crews were busy at work Wednesday trying to keep up with the inches of snow that came down. Reports to the National Weather Service say the area received about 4½ inches, the heaviest of central Indiana’s snowfall. Clint VanNatter, Kokomo’s street director, told...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Heavy snow potential shifts south
INDIANAPOLIS — Most of central Indiana is under a winter storm warning for Wednesday. All of our latest data indicates the potential for 5-7 inches of snow for a good part of our area. The totals will be lower where we have more mixing of the snow with rain. This is a still developing storm system and there will be some additional updates as the storms moves in.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Wednesday morning winter storm update as heaviest snow enters central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — This winter storm is well underway for central Indiana. So far today, the area of low pressure has been to our southwest in Kentucky. As this tracks into southern Indiana over the next few hours, colder air will become more dominant, which impacts the "wetness" of the snow and increases snow ratios.
WISH-TV
A look back at Wednesday’s winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wednesday’s winter storm brought a heavy, wet and slushy snow to much of central Indiana. Areas north of Indianapolis picked up more snowfall while some locations didn’t see much at all. Areas around Carmel, Fishers, Westfield, and Indian Heights picked up about 3-4 inches, while Indianapolis measured about 3 inches. Click here for a look at some other snowfall totals from the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: More snow Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS — We're wrapping up an "interesting" weather system. Yes, it did snow. Yes, travel was impacted during heavier bursts of snow. But a tremendous amount of melting and compaction kept much of the area under snowfall expectations. This was from a saturated airmass of temperatures of 32°-34° that...
Emergency centers prepare for winter storm to hit central Indiana
Crews are preparing for heavy snow as a winter storm approaches central Indiana.
Some Hoosiers heard ‘thundersnow’ during the winter storm–here’s what it means
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Wednesday’s winter storm provided some Hoosiers with a rare weather phenomenon called “thundersnow.” Viewers in the Trafalgar area reported hearing thunder and seeing lightning while snow was falling. The National Weather Service confirmed the phenomenon in Johnson and Brown counties. Additional reports came in from Elwood in Madison County, Portland in […]
vincennespbs.org
INDOT is prepared for incoming winter storm
Winter weather is approaching and the Indiana Department of Transportation is prepared. First City News spoke to INDOT spokesperson Gary Brian about the impending storm. Compared to the storm around the Christmas holiday, Brian says it won’t be as cold. He says they have been in contact with the...
WIBC.com
What Comes After Indiana’s Winter Storm
STATEWIDE–Snow will move through Indiana all throughout Wednesday and is expected to ease up Wednesday night. “Most of northern Indiana will have around six inches, but some areas will have locally higher amounts. Just a little bit south of there in places like Kokomo, Lafayette, and Fort Wayne, they’ll get the most snow,” said Randy Bowers, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
WIBC.com
NWS: Tuesday Evening’s Winter Storm Update
INDIANAPOLIS — Wet, heavy snow is on the menu for most of central Indiana this week. “We have a Winter Storm Warning in effect for much of central Indiana, and it really extends for much of our region going from southwest Illinois, across central Indiana, up into northwest Ohio, much of the central portion of Indiana and the I-70/I-74 corridor” says Meteorologist Jason Puma with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
WISH-TV
Delivery drivers brave snowy conditions
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A meal delivery driver on Wednesday said the snow slowed him down slightly but he was still able to make good time. Patrick Lazo began making DoorDash deliveries this week. He said orders picked up noticeably as the snow approached. Lazo moved to Indianapolis from Los Angeles this year to go to college and said this is his first time experiencing a true winter.
Yahoo Sports
Winter storm updates: Road conditions getting worse as snow continues
This article is available free as a public service. If you can, please subscribe to IndyStar to support our work. Most of Indiana is under a winter storm warning and residents can expect anywhere from 1 to 10 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service. The winter storm...
Fox 59
Winter storm warning in effect; How much will fall?
Tonight, clouds thicken and a rain/snow mix begins to build in after midnight. Eventually, all snow will begin to fall after 2am and slowly begin to accumulate on grassy areas first!. Winter storm warning in effect; How much will fall?. Tonight, clouds thicken and a rain/snow mix begins to build...
45-year anniversary of the Blizzard of ’78
INDIANAPOLIS – It has been 45 years since the worst blizzard in Hoosier state history, the blizzard of 1978. Over a foot of snow dropped in some areas with others picking up as much as three feet of snow! On January 25, 1978, the National Weather Service issued its first-ever statewide blizzard warning along with […]
WRBI Radio
Winter Storm Warning from Midnight through 1 pm Wednesday
— Southeastern Indiana will be under a Winter Storm Warning starting at Midnight and running through 1 pm Wednesday. The National Weather Service says heavy, wet snow is expected with total accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Forecasters say travel could be very difficult, and hazardous conditions could impact Wednesday...
WISH-TV
Many Indiana counties under travel advisories Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many of Indiana’s 92 counties remain under travel restrictions Thursday morning as a result of Wednesday’s winter storm. At 1:30 p.m., the map from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security showed two counties in the watch/orange category: Tipton and Wabash. A watch means that...
