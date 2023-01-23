Florida: University of South Florida - Sarasota-Manatee

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University of South Florida - Sarasota-Manatee

- Location: Sarasota, Florida

- #69 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 24%

- Net price: $2,734

- SAT range: 1160-1290

Known as USFSM, the Sarasota-Manatee branch of the University of South Florida was founded in 1975 but was granted separate accreditation rights in 2011. Over 4,500 students attend both on-campus and online classes at the public school. In 2022, USFSM received its biggest private donation ever: $5.26 million for the expansion of the risk management and insurance program. In addition, the construction of a new 100,000-square-foot housing/student center complex is set to start in early 2023 and should be ready to open in the fall of 2024.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

