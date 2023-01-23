ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan: University of Michigan - Ann Arbor

By Jha4ceb // Wikimedia Commons
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1irDxu_0kOaiFEo00

- Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

- #61 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 26%

- Net price: $17,832

- SAT range: 1340-1520

This public university's 1817 founding preceded Michigan's statehood by two decades. The University of Michigan is located in Ann Arbor, which gets a great deal of attention for being an exceptional college town . The acceptance rate is getting slimmer at this institution: the acceptance rate is down to 20% , while it was 26% for the class of 2024.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
34K+
Post
837K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy