Michigan: University of Michigan - Ann Arbor

- Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

- #61 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 26%

- Net price: $17,832

- SAT range: 1340-1520

This public university's 1817 founding preceded Michigan's statehood by two decades. The University of Michigan is located in Ann Arbor, which gets a great deal of attention for being an exceptional college town . The acceptance rate is getting slimmer at this institution: the acceptance rate is down to 20% , while it was 26% for the class of 2024.