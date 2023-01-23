ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, ME

Maine: Bowdoin College

By Public Domain // Wikimedia Commons
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04FcTO_0kOaiDTM00

- Location: Brunswick, Maine

- #17 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 9%

- Net price: $25,622

- SAT range: 1360-1510

Bowdoin College is recognized—year after year—as one of the best liberal arts colleges in the nation . The most popular majors are biology, economics, and oceanographic sciences. Founded in 1794, it has managed to maintain its reputation as a school with rigorous requirements . During the first half of the 19th century, Bowdoin demanded its applicants provide a certificate of "good moral character" and proven knowledge of Latin and Ancient Greek.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
34K+
Post
837K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy