Maryland: Johns Hopkins University

- Location: Baltimore, Maryland

- #18 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 11%

- Net price: $25,241

- SAT range: 1470-1560

Considered the first research university in the country, Johns Hopkins University leads all schools in terms of money spent on research and development, spending $3.1 billion in 2020 . The most popular majors include public health, bioengineering/biomedical engineering, and neuroscience. Its school of medicine is well-ranked, and 80% of pre-med students are admitted to a medical school within five years of graduating.

