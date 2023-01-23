Illinois: University of Chicago

- Location: Chicago, Illinois

- #7 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 7%

- Net price: $36,584

- SAT range: 1500-1570

The University of Chicago boasts a low student-to-teacher ratio —5:1—as well as an affiliation with 97 Nobel laureates, 34 MacArthur "genius grant" fellows, and 23 Pulitzer Prize winners, including Saul Bellow and Thornton Wilder, who won on three occasions. The school is proud of its nationally recognized medical and law programs.