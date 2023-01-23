Iowa: Grinnell College

- Location: Grinnell, Iowa

- #46 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 19%

- Net price: $32,091

- SAT range: 1370-1540

Grinnell has one of the biggest endowments among liberal arts colleges in the country. Students are not required to take general education classes. Through the Individually Advised Curriculum , Grinnellians are free to explore their passions without feeling obligated to study subjects they don't enjoy.

You may also like: States where high schoolers are least likely to graduate