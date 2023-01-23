Kentucky: Alice Lloyd College

- Location: Pippa Passes, Kentucky

- #79 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 21%

- Net price: $15,196

- SAT range: 860-1000

Alice Lloyd College was founded to help educate local leaders; today the school covers tuition for students living within 108 counties in Central Appalachia. This is why the school is continually recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the regional colleges which graduates students with the least amount of debt.