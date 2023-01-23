ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho: The College of Idaho

- Location: Caldwell, Idaho

- #178 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 48%

- Net price: $21,343

- SAT range: 1050-1240

The College of Idaho takes rightful pride in the honors obtained by its alumni, who include eight Rhodes Scholars, three state governors, four NFL players, and two Major League Baseball players. The 131-year-old school has grown from a single classroom with two pupils at a Presbyterian church to a reputable college with an annual enrollment of over 1,000 students.

