- Location: Laie, Hawaii

- #649 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 75%

- Net price: $13,998

- SAT range: 1060-1250

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints owns and operates Brigham Young University in Hawaii—a large portion of tuition is funded by the church, too. The school offers some uncommon majors, including Pacific Island Studies and Hawaiian Studies .