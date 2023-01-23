Commissioner Kerry Smith pushes for changes in discretionary spending

After learning upon entering office that all but $99 of his allotted $50,000 discretionary account had been spent by his predecessor, Santa Rosa County Commissioner Kerry Smith is calling for changes to spending guidelines.

Smith said he "was made painfully aware" upon being sworn into office in November that outgoing Commissioner Bob Cole, who had been on the governing board for 20 years, had very nearly depleted the fund the District 2 commissioner has to use for expenditures of his choosing.

At Monday's Commission Committee meeting, Smith left no doubt he believed Cole had acted vindictively following Smith's defeat of a candidate Cole had favored.

"Just because when we go to leave office our hand-picked successor doesn't get picked, we don't need to be taking it upon ourselves to spend every dime the next commissioner has in his discretionary fund," he said.

He called for commission support in an initiative to have county staff consider changes that would eliminate future raids on discretionary funds.

"The sin of man is there and the temptation to do these kinds of things is always going to be out there," Smith said.

He also asked that on Thursday, at the Board of County Commissioner's regular meeting, a budget amendment be passed that will restore $50,000 to the District 2 discretionary spending fund.

It appears likely both requests will be granted.

Asked for an accounting of District 2 discretionary fund spending from Aug. 22 of 2022, when Smith was elected, through November when he was sworn in, the county provided a list of expenditures covering the fourth quarter of Fiscal year (FY)-22 and the first quarter of FY-23. It indicates just under $75,000 total being spent during that time frame.

The receipts show $25,000 being set aside in the final quarter of FY-22, which would have closed at the end of July, and with $49,900.52 of the available $50,000 being spent in the first quarter of FY-23, running from August through October.

In the fourth quarter of FY-22, $15,000 was allocated to the Santa Rosa County Fair for an agri-plex expansion, $5,000 was set aside for the West Florida Railroad Museum and another $5,000 provided for the LEAD Academy FFA chapter.

In the first quarter of FY-23 the District 2 Commissioner's Office provided $20,000 to the city of Milton for its Carpenters Park project, $14,000 to the Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge for an Education Center, another $12,000 to the LEAD Academy FFA chapter and $3,900.52 to the Bagdad Historic Cemetery Association for plot restoration.

After Tuesday morning's meeting, Smith spoke even more bluntly about what he thought of Cole's actions.

"He was plundering the account before he left," he said. "Bob knew full well I was coming into this office, but I wasn't the chosen one he was looking for. You know on your way out you don't plunder the account. "

Contacted Monday Cole said he did not act out of spite, as Smith had alluded, but because he assumed the discretionary funds had been set aside for him to use.

"Honestly, I didn't spend it because he was coming in. I didn't do it to be spiteful," he said. "I thought it was my revenues, my money to use until I left office and my right to go ahead and use it."

Cole said all of his spending was approved by county staff and legal counsel.

Commissioner James Calkins offered his support Monday to Smith's call for changes to the rules around spending discretionary funds. He suggested freezing discretionary spending "sometime between August and November." Smith said later he might go along with that idea if it only applied to commissioners in a year they were facing election.

Calkins said he was aware of "previous commissioners," who he did not name, "losing an election and spending all the discretionary funds."

"You leave the guy coming in as the next commissioner to come in there and start with zero," he said.

Commission Chairman Colton Wright, however, said he "had issues with restricting the spending of a sitting commissioner."