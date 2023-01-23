ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis native returns home to celebrate second novel

By Elle Perry
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ke3EO_0kOahpbp00

Author and native Memphian Kristin R. Lee explores one of her existing characters in her new book. (Submitted)

In February 2022’s “Required Reading for the Disenfranchised Freshman,” readers were introduced to two teenage best friends from Memphis: Savannah and B’onca.

But “Required Reading” was Savannah’s story, spending only a few chapters in the Bluff City before whisking her away to an Ivy League university, the fictional Wooddale University.

Kristen R. Lee’s newest novel — publishing Tuesday, Jan. 24, by Crown Books for Young Readers — focuses on the story of B’onca, a young mother living in the community Savannah left behind for college.

The publication of “Sun Keep Rising” brings Lee, who is now based in Philadelphia, back to Memphis — her hometown — both literally and figuratively.

Novel bookstore, at 387 Perkins Extended, will host a launch party and meet the author event at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, DeMoir Books and Things will host an Instagram Live conversation with Lee about “Sun Keep Rising,” hosted by fellow Memphis native and young adult (YA) author Kelis Rowe at 6 p.m.

With Savannah’s story, Lee said it’s loosely based on her experiences at an undisclosed, “very small” and predominately white college in North Carolina. Lee, an alumna of Memphis’ Hillcrest High School, graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in 2016 with a degree in communications.

B’onca’s story, Lee said, is loosely based on the story of her family, with her mother, grandmother and aunt having been teen mothers.

Though Lee says the themes in “Sun Keep Rising” are stronger than those in “Required Reading,” with the former including poverty, drug addiction and teenage pregnancy, she said parents buying the books for their children should keep an open mind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WbOWt_0kOahpbp00

Kristen R. Lee will come to Novel for the release of her newest book, “Sun Keep Rising.” (Submitted)

“These are things that (teens) do deal with on a daily basis,” Lee said. “Maybe this novel will open that line of dialogue about these heavy topics.”

A message she wants readers to take away from both books is: “Your beginning doesn’t have to be your ending.”

Lee is now at work on a third book in the same universe as her first two, also based in Memphis. She couldn’t reveal many details, but she said she wants to tell stories about people who aren’t heard from often. Her newest novel will focus on an existing character in her books, but she still thinks it’s one who will surprise readers.

