ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Delaware: Delaware State University

By Holzman Moss Bottino Architecture // Wikimedia Commons
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XUa0N_0kOahjYh00

- Location: Dover, Delaware

- #164 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 39%

- Net price: $14,464

- SAT range: 810-1010

A historically black college, Delaware State University is especially known for its College of Business , named by the Princeton Review as one of the best business schools in the country for 10 consecutive years. Delaware State operates a full-service, university-based flight school—the only one in the mid-Atlantic region.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
34K+
Post
837K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy