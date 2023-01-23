Connecticut: Yale University

- Location: New Haven, Connecticut

- #5 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 7%

- Net price: $17,511

- SAT range: 1460-1580

Yale University is the fourth oldest institution for higher learning in the United States. It is well-known for its drama, history, music, and economics programs as well as its law school. The university boasts an impressive number of famous alumni, including five U.S. presidents, 19 Supreme Court judges, and many heads of state. Its student-to-faculty ratio is tiny—a mere 6:1.