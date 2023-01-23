ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

California: Stanford University

By Zenstrata // Shutterstock
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tcHPB_0kOahf1n00

- Location: Stanford, California

- #2 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 5%

- Net price: $20,023

- SAT range: 1420-1570

Stanford University ranks as one of the world's best schools and is known especially for its computer science, biology, and engineering programs. Stanford boasts some of the most successful businesspeople as alums, including Nike founder Phil Knight and Google creators Sergey Brin and Larry Page.

You may also like: Best public colleges in America

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
34K+
Post
837K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy