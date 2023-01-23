Arkansas: Lyon College

- Location: Batesville, Arkansas

- #191 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 50%

- Net price: $20,495

- SAT range: 1030-1160

This private liberal arts college was founded in 1872, which makes it one of the oldest schools in Arkansas. It has built its reputation on professor-student mentorships, unique research programs, and small classes. The board of trustees is currently working on expanding its graduate curriculum to include veterinary and dental schools and a nursing program that is set to start in 2023. Lyon College is the only pet-friendly university in Arkansas.