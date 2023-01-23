Read full article on original website
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Winter storm in Metro Detroit: A look at final snow totals for Jan. 25
4Warn Weather – The snow has ended, for now, in Metro Detroit, after a winter storm plowed through the area on Wednesday. We’re getting a look at how much snow each area saw. Snow reports come from trained spotters reporting to the National Weather Service. The cities listed...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit weather: Calmer and cloudy Thursday
4 Warn Weather – As we dig out of yesterday’s snowstorm, we hold on to some light snow showers in the thumb this morning. We likely will see a few small chances for scattered light flurries throughout the area later today, but not expecting much in the way of accumulation. Highs will be back in the low to mid-30s under overcast skies.
wdet.org
Winter storm warning issued for Wayne, Monroe, Lenawee counties; 4-8 inches of snow expected Wednesday
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Wednesday. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. The advisory covers Wayne, Monroe and Lenawee counties. Detroiters could see 6-8 inches of snow accumulation beginning Wednesday morning and throughout the day. Forecasters say the heaviest snow will arrive...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Winter storm plowing through Metro Detroit: How much snow to expect and when
4Warn Weather – Today is a 4Warn Weather Day. Winter Storm Warning in effect for Wayne, Washtenaw, Oakland, Macomb, Monroe, St. Clair, Sanilac and Lenawee counties through this evening. Winter Weather Advisory for the rest of SE Michigan until 10 p.m. The timing. A band of heavy snow is...
Snow accumulation, power outages throughout southeast Michigan: What we know
The majority of southeast Michigan is covered in snow but the storm should be winding down over the next couple of hours, according to the National Weather Service. Parts of metro Detroit are still under a winter storm warning until 10 p.m. Wednesday — with the potential for snow to continue to accumulate...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Breaking down Metro Detroit snow chances for rest of Thursday, Friday evening, this weekend
DETROIT – After Metro Detroit’s heaviest snowfall of the year so far on Wednesday, there are three more possible winter storms to monitor over the coming days: the rest of Thursday, Friday afternoon/evening, and this weekend. Some snow rest of Thursday. Some snow continues to fall for the...
Winter is just beginning in Metro Detroit — Bitter winds and more snow chances on the way
Wednesday’s snow storm is only the beginning, expert warned, with chances of flurries persisting into the weekend and a bigger weather system expected to impact Southeast Michigan on Saturday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit winter storm: Full timeline breakdown, snow total predictions
4Warn Weather – A winter storm warning will go into effect on Wednesday morning for Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe counties, with other Metro Detroit areas under a winter weather advisory. Winter storm timing and duration:. 5 a.m.: Snow moves in from the south, but will remain light until mainly...
Snow totals: Here's which cities got the most snow Wednesday in Southeast Michigan
The final snow totals for a winter storm that rolled through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday are in, and it looks like Ann Arbor got hit the hardest.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Live radar: Tracking snowstorm arriving in Metro Detroit on Wednesday
4Warn Weather – A winter storm warning has been issued for some Metro Detroit counties Wednesday, with others under a winter weather advisory, due to a snowstorm expected to drop several inches of snow. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, about 3-8 inches of snowfall is possible across the metro area,...
wlen.com
Lenawee County Agencies Issue Winter Weather Travel Advisory for Today Until Midnight
Adrian, MI – Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier in conjunction with the Lenawee County Office of Emergency Management and the Lenawee County Road Commission has issued a Winter Weather Travel Advisory for Lenawee County for Wednesday, January 25, 2023 until midnight. The snow has intensified, and according to Lenawee...
Detroit News
Winter storm cancels school in dozens of districts in southeast Michigan
A winter storm expected to dump as much as eight inches of snow on parts of southeast Michigan Wednesday has prompted school closures across Metro Detroit. The impending storm prompted dozens of school districts to close Wednesday, including Detroit, Dearborn, Grosse Pointe, Grosse Ile Township Schools, Bloomfield Hills and West Bloomfield. To see a complete list, click here.
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit Weather: 3-6 inches of snow expected - here's when it will start falling
(FOX 2) - The snow is set for Wednesday, but today it's the chill. You'll feel some gusty winds thanks to a west breeze kicking our chill values down into the 20s for the morning. Our Wednesday snow will kick off over the course of the morning commute, starting between...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Winter driving tips: How to get vehicle unstuck from snow, emergency supplies to pack
The 4Warn Weather Team is tracking significant snow in Metro Detroit on Wednesday. The storm is expected to ramp up around 10 a.m. Wednesday, with peak coverage and intensity in the afternoon. A band of heavy snow is then expected between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. A snow rate of...
Detroit News
Storm dumps more than 7 inches of snow in some Metro Detroit areas
Metro Detroiters on Thursday continued to dig out of the first big snowstorm of the season, which dumped more than 7 inches of snow in some areas, and residents can expect to see more accumulation leading into the weekend coupled with cold, the National Weather Service said. A slight chance...
Michigan winter storm: Live weather radar, traffic updates
Did you awake Wednesday to the sound of snow blowers and shovels scraping snow off the concrete? Or were you the early risers doing the waking to get a jump start on what weather forecasters have predicted is sure to be a long, challenging day for snow plows? With 6-8 inches of snow forecast, here's news from the rest of the day: ...
Winter Storm Watch issued for Detroit, far southern Michigan counties
A winter storm watch has been issued from Detroit southward to the Ohio and Indiana border. Here are the details of when, where and how much snow. The map below shows where the winter storm watch is in effect. The winter storm watch is for Wayne, Lenawee, Monroe, Branch and...
UPDATED: Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for January 25
Ah, sure - a couple inches dropped over the weekend, but that's nothing by Michigan standards. Looks like we're finally getting our first significant snow event of the month. Winter Weather Advisories issued for much of Mid-Michigan. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for parts of southern...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor Public Schools closed on Thursday due to poor road conditions following snowstorm
ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Public Schools announced early Thursday morning it will be closed for another day following a winter storm. In an email to the AAPS community, superintendent Jeanice Swift said dangerous road conditions is the reason the district decided to close. “The closure decision is based...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Winter Blast Royal Oak postponed due to predicted frigid temperatures: What to know
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Winter Blast Royal Oak is getting pushed back two weeks due to expected frigid temperatures. The event was scheduled for Feb. 3 through Feb. 5, 2023, but predicted frigid temperatures caused organizers to postpone. Winter Blast Royal Oak will now be held from Feb. 17 through Feb. 19, 2023.
Comments / 0