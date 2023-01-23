ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Winter storm in Metro Detroit: A look at final snow totals for Jan. 25

4Warn Weather – The snow has ended, for now, in Metro Detroit, after a winter storm plowed through the area on Wednesday. We’re getting a look at how much snow each area saw. Snow reports come from trained spotters reporting to the National Weather Service. The cities listed...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Calmer and cloudy Thursday

4 Warn Weather – As we dig out of yesterday’s snowstorm, we hold on to some light snow showers in the thumb this morning. We likely will see a few small chances for scattered light flurries throughout the area later today, but not expecting much in the way of accumulation. Highs will be back in the low to mid-30s under overcast skies.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Live radar: Tracking snowstorm arriving in Metro Detroit on Wednesday

4Warn Weather – A winter storm warning has been issued for some Metro Detroit counties Wednesday, with others under a winter weather advisory, due to a snowstorm expected to drop several inches of snow. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, about 3-8 inches of snowfall is possible across the metro area,...
Detroit News

Winter storm cancels school in dozens of districts in southeast Michigan

A winter storm expected to dump as much as eight inches of snow on parts of southeast Michigan Wednesday has prompted school closures across Metro Detroit. The impending storm prompted dozens of school districts to close Wednesday, including Detroit, Dearborn, Grosse Pointe, Grosse Ile Township Schools, Bloomfield Hills and West Bloomfield. To see a complete list, click here.
Detroit News

Storm dumps more than 7 inches of snow in some Metro Detroit areas

Metro Detroiters on Thursday continued to dig out of the first big snowstorm of the season, which dumped more than 7 inches of snow in some areas, and residents can expect to see more accumulation leading into the weekend coupled with cold, the National Weather Service said. A slight chance...
DETROIT, MI

