Alaska: University of Alaska Southeast

- Location: Juneau, Alaska

- #460 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 64%

- Net price: $10,506

- SAT range: —

At the University of Alaska Southeast, the student-to-faculty ratio is 9:1, which allows a more personalized approach to learning. The school's main campus is based in Juneau but has two satellite campuses, one in Sitka and the other in Ketchikan. All campuses are near the Pacific Ocean, which makes the school an ideal location for studying marine sciences.