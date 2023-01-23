WMU partnership with SkyWest Airlines offers career pathways for aviation students

BATTLE CREEK — Western Michigan University's College of Aviation is partnering with SkyWest Airlines on two career pathway programs that will include a variety of mentorship opportunities and guaranteed job interviews for future pilots and maintenance technicians.

Students who join SkyWest's Pilot Pathway Program and AMT Pathway Program will be eligible for a variety of benefits and financial assistance from the airline as they work to complete their degree programs, airline officials announced Monday. Students also will receive a guaranteed interview to join SkyWest's team of aviation professionals upon graduating from WMU.

“We are excited for this elite partnership with Western Michigan University and the additional benefits it provides to their students who join our Pilot and AMT Pathway Programs,” SkyWest Managing Director of People Kari Tate said in a statement. “Western Michigan University offers great training and education to their students, and we look forward to welcoming even more of them to SkyWest in the future.”

Students who join the SkyWest AMT Pathway Program will qualify for several benefits, including mentorship from experienced mechanics, enhanced company seniority, up to $4,500 in education assistance earned at credit-hour benchmarks and a guaranteed job interview to become a mechanic at one of SkyWest’s maintenance locations post-graduation.

The SkyWest Pilot Pathway Program is designed to help meet the growing demand for pilots across the aviation industry. Those who join the program are eligible to receive tuition reimbursement up to $15,000 from SkyWest as they reach certain program milestones. Student pilots also will enjoy mentorship from SkyWest pilots, enhanced company seniority and a guaranteed interview to become a SkyWest first officer through the program.

"SkyWest is an amazing opportunity to start and it’ll allow you that growth to take you to wherever you want to go in your career," SkyWest Aircraft Maintenance Technician Michael LaFollette told students during a Monday presentation at the College of Aviation. "We just want you to show up. ... We just need that drive and ambition to learn and to move along."

Monday's announced partnership with SkyWest is the latest in a number of industry partnerships intended to give WMU students a strong foundation for career success. The College of Aviation is currently a partner in the AAR EAGLE Career Pathway Program, Delta Propel Pilot Career Path Program and United Aviate Pilot Development Program, among others.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to be on board now as an elite partner with SkyWest, which will give students direct access to great jobs in the industry and provide invaluable mentorship and networking opportunities while they're also completing their degrees," Raymond Thompson, dean of the College of Aviation, said in a statement.

Thompson said partnerships like this are crucial as they provide students "a little more structure in building (their) careers."

"When I got out of school, I knew kind of what I wanted to do but not really who or how it would work. It was like it was this big mystery," Thompson said Monday. "This helps give (students clarity) on some of those questions."

SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines, carrying more than 36 million passengers in 2021. Headquartered in St. George, Utah, their fleet of more than 500 aircraft connects passengers to 240 destinations throughout North America, according to the company's website.

