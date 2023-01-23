ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidalgo County, TX

Video: Smuggler crashes into ranch fence, migrants bail out

By Fernie Ortiz
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A migrant smuggler led troopers on a high-speed chase through Hidalgo County before crashing into a fence and bailing out along with more than a dozen migrants.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers attempted to stop an SUV on Jan. 19 on Highway 281 before the vehicle sped off.

With the help of a DPS helicopter, troopers kept an eye on the SUV until it crashed into the fence of a ranch.

Infrared images from the helicopter show several individuals bailing out and scattering from the SUV when it stops, as well as troopers on foot apprehending those individuals.

Texas DPS troopers apprehended 15 individuals following a pursuit that ended with a crash on Jan. 19, 2023, in Hidalgo County, Texas.

A DPS spokesman said troopers apprehended 15 individuals and turned them over to the Border Patrol.

Highway 281 runs along the border in a rural area of Hidalgo County.

