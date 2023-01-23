Read full article on original website
Discover the Beauty and Adventure of Cayo Largo, Florida A Complete Guide to Hotels Activities and morehard and smartLargo, FL
Border Security Update: Rick Scott Visits Immigration Crisis Area in Marathon, FloridaMatt O'HernMarathon, FL
The Heat’s on at El Molcajete Mexican RestaurantJ.M. LesinskiKey Colony Beach, FL
Paradise Awaits in The Florida KeysLibby Shively McAvoyMarathon, FL
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Florida Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensIslamorada, FL
TRAFFIC CONCERNS SWIRL AROUND KEY LARGO 7-ELEVEN DEVELOPMENT
A project to transform a Key Largo clothing store into a gas station and convenience store largely meets Monroe County development code, according to county staff at a Jan. 24 meeting of the Development Review Committee. However, county staff recommended the county Planning Commission deny a variance request by the...
KIDS CLEAN THE KEYS AT ANNUL DEBRIS DERBY
Upper Keys kids will take to the coastlines for the third annual Marine Debris Derby, hosted by Ocean Studies Charter School, on Saturday, Jan. 28. Caribbean Club, Mile Marker 104, will host the event to allow for land-based and water- based entries. Registration and check-in for the event begins at 8 a.m. with a free breakfast for all participants hosted by The Juice House in Key Largo and Publix.
NATIVE PLANT DAY BRINGS LESSONS & NATURE WALKS AT STATE PARK IN KEY LARGO
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Dagny Johnson Key Largo Hammock Botanical State Park and John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park are holding the annual Native Plant Day on Saturday, Jan. 28 (Heavy rain date will be the following Saturday, Feb. 4.) Nursery volunteers from Dagny Johnson Key Largo...
No more voting by mail in Florida
Due to recent changes in Florida law, all requests for vote-by-mail ballots expired at the end of 2022. That means as of January 1, those voters who were registered to vote by mail and were accustomed to receiving their ballots automatically will not get them and cannot vote by mail in Florida – unless they re-enroll with their respective Department of Election.
Attention, Miami-Dade residents: Resilience pods coming to neighborhood near you
MIAMI - So, what are resilience pods and why should you care? They are reconfigured shipping containers that will serve as places for residents to go in times of crisis. These pods as structures that can and will be deployed quickly in times of need. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava talked about these pods on Monday. The pods that will be used in Miami-Dade will have Wi-Fi hot spots, be solar-powered and will have AC to assist the community when dealing with extremely hot weather. The hubs are community facilities designed to help residents prepare for disasters and coordinate response and recovery efforts following...
Florida residents find nearly $2 million worth of cocaine packages near shore
Residents in the Florida Keys found nearly $2 million worth of packaged cocaine Monday, according to authorities.
NEWS BRIEFS FROM MARATHON THIS WEEK
Later in the month of January, specialized vehicles bearing the Wood insignia will be driving Marathon streets collecting LiDAR data to evaluate the city’s road elevation. The effort is part of a larger strategy to strengthen and harden the city’s infrastructure and facilities in accordance with anticipated sea level rise and/or storm surge and flooding.
FLORIDA KEYS FRUIT BECOMES A PREMIUM VODKA
What do you get from a breadfruit once it’s been peeled, sliced, chopped and frozen?. Just ask Patrick Garvey, the head of Grimal Grove Reserve in Big Pine Key. He’ll probably answer with “Why not vodka?” The eco-agriculturist has spent years trying to put together a way to turn his plentiful breadfruit groves into a product that can be consumed and win greater recognition among the public about the sustainability and viability of the local crop.
IN PICTURES: KEYS’ PREMIER BOAT SHOW TAKES TO ISLAMORADA
Motorboats covered the fields at Island Community Church’s north campus for visitors to enjoy, board and buy during the Island Boat Show Jan. 20-22. The weekend raised over $50,000 for student scholarships and $65,000 for global and local ministries in 2022. — Jacqueline Hale.
Cuffs First, Questions Later? Lawsuit Claims Miami-Dade Cops Failed to Verify ID in Mistaken Arrest
Early one morning in May 2019, Sophia King received a seemingly random call from a police officer who claimed King was a witness to a crime in Liberty City, and that police had a few questions for her. The 32-year-old Miami resident was confused — she hadn’t frequented Liberty City...
Off-duty Florida officer kills gunman in videotaped shooting outside a Publix
An off-duty police officer fatally shot a gunman during a confrontation outside a South Florida supermarket Saturday night in an encounter captured on video.
Florida Man Arrested Skimming $1,300 From Winn-Dixie
An 18-year-old Florida man was arrested Monday for stealing $1,300 from a Big Pine Key grocery store, according to authorities. Leandro Valverdo,18, was charged with grand theft. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a supervisor at Winn-Dixie noticed discrepancies with the cashier drawer counts and
PREP SOCCER FINISHES REGULAR SEASON PLAY WITH DISTRICTS ON THE HORIZON
The regular season has closed for boys and girls soccer in Florida. Keys athletes will be working through their playoff brackets, determined by the Florida High School Athletic Association’s power rankings system. In girls action, Key West played one game in its final week of play prior to district...
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Florida Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Florida should be put on your list of places to eat.
