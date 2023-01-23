ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Kids pack indoor parks as school districts give students snow day

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Snow days are known as some of the best days for kids with school being out. This year, there are more options for kids on snow days such as indoor trampoline parks. Big Air Trampoline Park in Polaris is one that saw tons of kids jumping around.
NBC4 Columbus

Olentangy school superintendent retiring after 20 years

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The superintendent of Olentangy Local Schools District is retiring after 20 years with the district. The board of education will accept the “retirement resignation” of Superintendent Mark T. Raiff at its Thursday board meeting, according to a statement released by the district. Raiff started at the district as an assistant […]
myfox28columbus.com

Fairfield Union Local Schools closed Thursday due to violent threats

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fairfield Union Local Schools will be closed Thursday due to threats of violence being made toward the schools overnight. The district is working with the Fairfield County Sheriff's Department to identify those responsible for the threats, according to Fairfield Union Local School District Superintendent Chad Belville.
10TV

Missing 12-year-old Columbus boy found at school

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police says a 12-year-old boy who is missing from the city's north side is back with his family. Josiah Jayuan Henderson was last seen on Shanley Drive around 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Police say Josiah was found by his family at his...
myfox28columbus.com

Number of homeless families jumped by 19% in Columbus since 2021, according to advocates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The fight for more federal dollars could strengthen this week for advocates trying to end homelessness in the Columbus area. On Wednesday, the Community Shelter Board held its annual "Point in Time" count. More than 100 volunteers counted people at shelters, warming centers, homeless camps and out in the streets in attempts to allocate more funds and resources.
NBC4 Columbus

Body found in west Columbus parking lot identified

Police have opened up a homicide investigation after a 44-year-old man missing from Maryland was found dead Tuesday afternoon in west Columbus. https://nbc4i.co/3kLXGzB. Body found in west Columbus parking lot identified. Police have opened up a homicide investigation after a 44-year-old man missing from Maryland was found dead Tuesday afternoon...
The Lantern

From trash to cash: Clean Up Columbus offers financial benefits to student organizations

Clean Up Columbus is a monthly program funded by the Undergraduate Student Government that pays for cleaning up trash in off-campus areas. Courtesy of Jack Tumulty. Student organizations looking for additional funds can participate in Clean Up Columbus, a monthly program funded by the Undergraduate Student Government that pays for cleaning up trash in off-campus areas.
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Jan. 25

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The next winter storm has arrived from the southwest in the early morning hours Wednesday, leading to snow emergencies in central Ohio. You can check here for the latest traffic conditions and here for the latest forecast from Storm Team 4. And NBC4 will be tracking all alerts from the National […]
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Today: Crazee Mule Pub & Grill shooting update

NBC4 Today: Crazee Mule Pub & Grill shooting update. NBC4 Today: Crazee Mule Pub & Grill shooting update. ODOT plows out early to clean Columbus, Ohio roads …. ODOT plows out early to clean Columbus, Ohio roads from snow. Morning Forecast: January 25, 2023. Morning Forecast: January 25, 2023. Road...
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus fighting sleep-related deaths in infants

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – CelebrateOne hosted an event Tuesday to promote sleep safety in infants. According to the organization, 150 infants die every year in Franklin County, with sleep-related deaths as the leading cause. CelebrateOne Executive Director Maureen Stapleton said in the last nine months of 2022, 24 infants died in Franklin County due to […]
NBC4 Columbus

Photos show NBC4 blocked on Reynoldsburg police computers

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – Police officers for the City of Reynoldsburg are reporting that NBC4i.com has been blocked on department-owned computers. Officers reported this anonymously, for fear of repercussions from Reynoldsburg police leadership, after a report about the Reynoldsburg Division of Police ran last Wednesday on NBC4 and was later posted on NBC4i.com. The report […]
NBC4 Columbus

City Barbeque opening 12th central Ohio restaurant

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin-based restaurant chain City Barbeque is opening its 12th central Ohio location and will feature a drive-thru lane. City Barbeque’s new spot will start smoking on Feb. 6 at 1200 Sunbury Rd. in Delaware County’s Glennwood Commons Shopping Center. Like all City Barbeque locations, the joint will smoke all meats on-site […]
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect named in fatal northeast Columbus shooting

In an afternoon release, police named 25-year-old Armando Flores as the suspect with a murder charge. Suspect named in fatal northeast Columbus shooting. In an afternoon release, police named 25-year-old Armando Flores as the suspect with a murder charge. Road conditions in Columbus worsen as snow showers …. Road conditions...
sciotopost.com

Update – Woman Crashes Car into Home in Pickaway County

Pickaway County – A person is seriously injured after crashing her car into a home around 11 pm on Wednesday. According to early reports, a 911 call came into Pickaway County when a woman driving a Nissan Ultima lost control of her car and crashed it into a garage of a home located at the intersection of Winchester and Marcy Road. During the 911 call, they reported that the car started to smoke inside the garage and it started to catch the garage on fire.
