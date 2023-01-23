Read full article on original website
myfox28columbus.com
Kids pack indoor parks as school districts give students snow day
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Snow days are known as some of the best days for kids with school being out. This year, there are more options for kids on snow days such as indoor trampoline parks. Big Air Trampoline Park in Polaris is one that saw tons of kids jumping around.
Olentangy school superintendent retiring after 20 years
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The superintendent of Olentangy Local Schools District is retiring after 20 years with the district. The board of education will accept the “retirement resignation” of Superintendent Mark T. Raiff at its Thursday board meeting, according to a statement released by the district. Raiff started at the district as an assistant […]
myfox28columbus.com
Fairfield Union Local Schools closed Thursday due to violent threats
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fairfield Union Local Schools will be closed Thursday due to threats of violence being made toward the schools overnight. The district is working with the Fairfield County Sheriff's Department to identify those responsible for the threats, according to Fairfield Union Local School District Superintendent Chad Belville.
Missing 12-year-old Columbus boy found at school
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police says a 12-year-old boy who is missing from the city's north side is back with his family. Josiah Jayuan Henderson was last seen on Shanley Drive around 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Police say Josiah was found by his family at his...
myfox28columbus.com
Number of homeless families jumped by 19% in Columbus since 2021, according to advocates
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The fight for more federal dollars could strengthen this week for advocates trying to end homelessness in the Columbus area. On Wednesday, the Community Shelter Board held its annual "Point in Time" count. More than 100 volunteers counted people at shelters, warming centers, homeless camps and out in the streets in attempts to allocate more funds and resources.
Family mourn loss of CCS staff member killed in Central Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jamika Summerville meant so much to so many people. The 25-year-old was an educator, a model and an entrepreneur. “She had just a good spirit just a glow,” said Kiesha Simpson, a family member of Jamika’s. On Tuesday 10TV attended a candlelight vigil for...
NBC4 Columbus
Body found in west Columbus parking lot identified
Police have opened up a homicide investigation after a 44-year-old man missing from Maryland was found dead Tuesday afternoon in west Columbus. https://nbc4i.co/3kLXGzB. Body found in west Columbus parking lot identified. Police have opened up a homicide investigation after a 44-year-old man missing from Maryland was found dead Tuesday afternoon...
From trash to cash: Clean Up Columbus offers financial benefits to student organizations
Clean Up Columbus is a monthly program funded by the Undergraduate Student Government that pays for cleaning up trash in off-campus areas. Courtesy of Jack Tumulty. Student organizations looking for additional funds can participate in Clean Up Columbus, a monthly program funded by the Undergraduate Student Government that pays for cleaning up trash in off-campus areas.
Detectives investigate 'violent threat' against Fairfield Union High School
LANCASTER, Ohio — Fairfield Union Local Schools will be closed Thursday due to violent threats made toward the schools overnight. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says the threat was made toward Fairfield Union High School. According to Superintendent Chad Belville, the school district is working with the sheriff’s office...
myfox28columbus.com
BBQ owner still missing stolen smoker he used to feed homeless, veterans in the community
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus business owner who grilled and passed out food to people in need is now in need himself after thieves stole a custom-made BBQ smoker. "We go to the westside, we go to the northside, high street, everywhere because you have to give back," said Ezekiel Roulette, owner of Roulette's family BBQ.
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Jan. 25
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The next winter storm has arrived from the southwest in the early morning hours Wednesday, leading to snow emergencies in central Ohio. You can check here for the latest traffic conditions and here for the latest forecast from Storm Team 4. And NBC4 will be tracking all alerts from the National […]
'He was loved by everybody': Knox County community mourns loss of man killed in fatal crash
CENTERBURG, Ohio — A community in Centerburg is mourning the loss of a 48-year-old man who died in Knox County over the weekend. Paul Baker, a 48-year-old employee of Long Branch Pizza, died in a crash Sunday afternoon. Baker's mother, Sue, said she can't believe her new reality. "His...
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Today: Crazee Mule Pub & Grill shooting update
NBC4 Today: Crazee Mule Pub & Grill shooting update. NBC4 Today: Crazee Mule Pub & Grill shooting update. ODOT plows out early to clean Columbus, Ohio roads …. ODOT plows out early to clean Columbus, Ohio roads from snow. Morning Forecast: January 25, 2023. Morning Forecast: January 25, 2023. Road...
Columbus fighting sleep-related deaths in infants
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – CelebrateOne hosted an event Tuesday to promote sleep safety in infants. According to the organization, 150 infants die every year in Franklin County, with sleep-related deaths as the leading cause. CelebrateOne Executive Director Maureen Stapleton said in the last nine months of 2022, 24 infants died in Franklin County due to […]
Photos show NBC4 blocked on Reynoldsburg police computers
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – Police officers for the City of Reynoldsburg are reporting that NBC4i.com has been blocked on department-owned computers. Officers reported this anonymously, for fear of repercussions from Reynoldsburg police leadership, after a report about the Reynoldsburg Division of Police ran last Wednesday on NBC4 and was later posted on NBC4i.com. The report […]
City Barbeque opening 12th central Ohio restaurant
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin-based restaurant chain City Barbeque is opening its 12th central Ohio location and will feature a drive-thru lane. City Barbeque’s new spot will start smoking on Feb. 6 at 1200 Sunbury Rd. in Delaware County’s Glennwood Commons Shopping Center. Like all City Barbeque locations, the joint will smoke all meats on-site […]
myfox28columbus.com
Open or closed? Lots for administrators to consider before making the call on snow days
DELAWARE, Ohio (WSYX) — For parents, snow days are inconvenient. For kids, they’re a thrill. For school superintendents, they’re a complicated mix of factors to consider before making a decision that will be scrutinized by parents and students. “These are always difficult decisions, but we need to...
Latitude Five25 residents upset following meeting with city leaders
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It’s been a month since residents of Latitude Five25 were displaced after some pipes burst causing electrical issues. On Wednesday night, 90 residents met in front of city and county leaders searching for answers as to what’s next. For the last few weeks, they’ve...
NBC4 Columbus
Suspect named in fatal northeast Columbus shooting
In an afternoon release, police named 25-year-old Armando Flores as the suspect with a murder charge. Suspect named in fatal northeast Columbus shooting. In an afternoon release, police named 25-year-old Armando Flores as the suspect with a murder charge. Road conditions in Columbus worsen as snow showers …. Road conditions...
sciotopost.com
Update – Woman Crashes Car into Home in Pickaway County
Pickaway County – A person is seriously injured after crashing her car into a home around 11 pm on Wednesday. According to early reports, a 911 call came into Pickaway County when a woman driving a Nissan Ultima lost control of her car and crashed it into a garage of a home located at the intersection of Winchester and Marcy Road. During the 911 call, they reported that the car started to smoke inside the garage and it started to catch the garage on fire.
