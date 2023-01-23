Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
Austin hair salon could shut down due to neighboring homeless camp
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin hair salon could shut down because of a neighboring homeless camp. Owners of Headspace Salon say homeless living at the large camp have threatened their employees and clients for months. They also said they have seen an uptick in vandalism and other criminal activity. The...
KWTX
Water “purification” to be done in certain Bell County cities during the entire month of February: Your water may smell/taste different
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Starting Feb. 1, the Bell County Water Control & Improvement District No. 1 will start its water treatment process. The process involves removing certain disinfectants found in the water, soloing out any unwanted bacteria’s and adding fresh disinfectants that keeps the water clean. Disinfection...
fox7austin.com
Multiple-vehicle crash shuts down all southbound lanes of I-35 lower deck
AUSTIN, Texas - A multiple-vehicle crash shut down all southbound lanes of the lower deck of North I-35 just north of UT Austin for a period of time Sunday evening. ATCEMS says the crash occurred in the 3400 block of North I-35 southbound around 6:43 p.m. Jan. 22 and involved seven to eight vehicles.
AFD: Suspect in custody after ‘incendiary’ east Austin apartment fire
AFD did not provide any other details on if the suspect would face charges or what the charges could be.
CBS Austin
One dead, three injured in Round Rock crash, Palm Valley Blvd reopened
ROUND ROCK, Texas — A major roadway has reopened in Round Rock after a car crash left one woman dead and three others injured Monday afternoon. Round Rock Police said the call came in at around 3:30 p.m. reporting a two-vehicle crash in the 1600 block of East Palm Valley Blvd. This is just west of North A. W. Grimes Blvd. and in front of the H-E-B Plus! store.
APD not investigating gas station shooting as self defense, where is the line?
The Austin Police Department (APD) is not investigating the shooting of Marquis Demps, 42, as self-defense.
Vehicle torn apart in fatal crash on Elroy Road
DEL VALLE, Texas — A vehicle was torn apart in a high-speed fatal crash early Tuesday morning. At 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 24, the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash that occurred at Elroy Road and Highway 130. Troopers said that the driver was traveling northbound on Highway 130 at a rate of high speed. The driver was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.
News Channel 25
Body found in Lampasas River near I-35 bridge last week identified
BELTON, Texas – A fisherman on Thursday discovered a body face down in the Lampasas River near the I-35 bridge, Belton police reported Friday. Police said the man matched the description of a missing person from Taylor. The discovery was reported just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The Morgan’s Point...
fox7austin.com
Driver dies after crashing into tree in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a crash that left a driver dead in Downtown Austin. On Tuesday, Jan. 3, just before 4:30 p.m., police say a driver crossed into oncoming traffic, left the roadway, and hit a tree in the 1300 block of W. Cesar Chavez. The driver...
CBS Austin
Family of man shot to death at East Austin gas station share their grief
AUSTIN, Texas — We are learning more about Austin's sixth homicide of the year. Marquis Demps was found shot to death in his car at a Shell gas station in East Austin Saturday. His widow tells CBS Austin they had just attended her work party in the Domain right before it happened. Wanda Mitchell is the common-law wife of 22 years to Marquis Demps.
fox7austin.com
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Round Rock Monday afternoon. Police said around 3:20 p.m., first responders responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 1600 block of E Palm Valley Blvd. When first responders arrived, they provided aid to a woman involved in...
Multiple vehicles involved in crash on I-35 in Central Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Two people are injured after a crash involving as many as eight vehicles on Interstate 35 southbound on Sunday evening. The crash happened in the 3400 block of the lower deck around 6:45 p.m. and involved "seven to eight" vehicles, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. ATCEMS said three ambulances responded.
CBS Austin
Driver killed in crash on SH 130 in southeast Travis County
One person is dead after a crash on SH 130 in southeast Travis County early Monday morning, according to Department of Public Safety officials. It happened at the SH 130 and Elroy Road intersection. DPS investigators say troopers responded to the crash at around 12:30 a.m. Their preliminary report indicates...
fox7austin.com
Austin gas station shooting: Longtime customers come to defense of employee charged with murder
AUSTIN, Texas - Longtime customers at an East Austin gas station are coming to the defense of a young employee charged with murder. Police say 25-year-old Yaseen Naz shot and killed a man following an altercation at that store over the weekend. "Disbelief. I mean, complete disbelief," said customer Jalon...
KWTX
Austin gas station employee shot, killed man during altercation, police say
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Austin Police Department officers arrested Yaseen Naz, 25, and booked him into the Travis County Jail on a murder charge after a deadly shooting in the parking lot of the Shell gas station at 4509 E Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The shooting happened shortly after...
KLTV
Suspects in Killeen crashed into parked vehicle during drive-by shooting, police say
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Tyshawn Lamar Degrate and Kanterrius Javon Johnson were arrested on Jan. 20 after they allegedly crashed into a parked vehicle while firing several rounds in a drive-by shooting in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive. Police officers were dispatched to a residence on Evergreen Drive to...
fox7austin.com
Strange sight: Over a dozen scarecrows found on side of North Austin road
AUSTIN, Texas - Over a dozen scarecrows have randomly popped up on the side of a North Austin road. The scarecrows can be found below US 183 and MoPac Exchange. According to social media users, the first scarecrow sighting began over the weekend. Not much is known about their sudden...
City of Killeen 'aware' of Conder Park, Long Branch Park lights
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The video below is a segment on other changes being made in the Central Texas area. In a Saturday Facebook post, the City of Killeen says it is aware of the light fixtures being out at the Conder and Long Branch Parks. "The...
fox7austin.com
East Austin Shell gas station employee arrested for murder: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) arrested a 25-year-old man for murder following a shooting in East Austin. Police said on Jan. 21, around 11:14 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Shell gas station at 4509 E Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard. When officers arrived, they...
CBS Austin
Man charged with murder for Stassney Lane road rage shooting that killed Austin mom
This story has been updated with information from the arrest affidavit. Police say they've arrested and charged a man with murder for the death of an Austin mom killed in a road rage shooting earlier this month. It happened around 8:40 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, in the 500 block...
