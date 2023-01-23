ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Austin hair salon could shut down due to neighboring homeless camp

AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin hair salon could shut down because of a neighboring homeless camp. Owners of Headspace Salon say homeless living at the large camp have threatened their employees and clients for months. They also said they have seen an uptick in vandalism and other criminal activity. The...
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Water “purification” to be done in certain Bell County cities during the entire month of February: Your water may smell/taste different

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Starting Feb. 1, the Bell County Water Control & Improvement District No. 1 will start its water treatment process. The process involves removing certain disinfectants found in the water, soloing out any unwanted bacteria’s and adding fresh disinfectants that keeps the water clean. Disinfection...
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Multiple-vehicle crash shuts down all southbound lanes of I-35 lower deck

AUSTIN, Texas - A multiple-vehicle crash shut down all southbound lanes of the lower deck of North I-35 just north of UT Austin for a period of time Sunday evening. ATCEMS says the crash occurred in the 3400 block of North I-35 southbound around 6:43 p.m. Jan. 22 and involved seven to eight vehicles.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One dead, three injured in Round Rock crash, Palm Valley Blvd reopened

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A major roadway has reopened in Round Rock after a car crash left one woman dead and three others injured Monday afternoon. Round Rock Police said the call came in at around 3:30 p.m. reporting a two-vehicle crash in the 1600 block of East Palm Valley Blvd. This is just west of North A. W. Grimes Blvd. and in front of the H-E-B Plus! store.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

Vehicle torn apart in fatal crash on Elroy Road

DEL VALLE, Texas — A vehicle was torn apart in a high-speed fatal crash early Tuesday morning. At 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 24, the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash that occurred at Elroy Road and Highway 130. Troopers said that the driver was traveling northbound on Highway 130 at a rate of high speed. The driver was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.
DEL VALLE, TX
News Channel 25

Body found in Lampasas River near I-35 bridge last week identified

BELTON, Texas – A fisherman on Thursday discovered a body face down in the Lampasas River near the I-35 bridge, Belton police reported Friday. Police said the man matched the description of a missing person from Taylor. The discovery was reported just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The Morgan’s Point...
BELTON, TX
fox7austin.com

Driver dies after crashing into tree in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a crash that left a driver dead in Downtown Austin. On Tuesday, Jan. 3, just before 4:30 p.m., police say a driver crossed into oncoming traffic, left the roadway, and hit a tree in the 1300 block of W. Cesar Chavez. The driver...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Family of man shot to death at East Austin gas station share their grief

AUSTIN, Texas — We are learning more about Austin's sixth homicide of the year. Marquis Demps was found shot to death in his car at a Shell gas station in East Austin Saturday. His widow tells CBS Austin they had just attended her work party in the Domain right before it happened. Wanda Mitchell is the common-law wife of 22 years to Marquis Demps.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas - A woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Round Rock Monday afternoon. Police said around 3:20 p.m., first responders responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 1600 block of E Palm Valley Blvd. When first responders arrived, they provided aid to a woman involved in...
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

Multiple vehicles involved in crash on I-35 in Central Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people are injured after a crash involving as many as eight vehicles on Interstate 35 southbound on Sunday evening. The crash happened in the 3400 block of the lower deck around 6:45 p.m. and involved "seven to eight" vehicles, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. ATCEMS said three ambulances responded.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Driver killed in crash on SH 130 in southeast Travis County

One person is dead after a crash on SH 130 in southeast Travis County early Monday morning, according to Department of Public Safety officials. It happened at the SH 130 and Elroy Road intersection. DPS investigators say troopers responded to the crash at around 12:30 a.m. Their preliminary report indicates...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

East Austin Shell gas station employee arrested for murder: APD

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) arrested a 25-year-old man for murder following a shooting in East Austin. Police said on Jan. 21, around 11:14 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Shell gas station at 4509 E Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard. When officers arrived, they...
AUSTIN, TX

