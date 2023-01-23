Read full article on original website
New York witnesses describe five circular-shaped objects that 'ignited' moving awayRoger MarshAva, NY
Utica Police Department Protecting Our Community and Kids with Boxing SkillsSource MoneyUtica, NY
Lillian Cooper Apt Utica New York Can't Stay out of Headlines After Another Resident Arrested with Assault Weapon.Source MoneyUtica, NY
New York Resident at Lillian Cooper Apts Fears for His Life After Complaining About Codes Violations to Government.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Utica New York Adds Flavor to Its Menu with H.K. Restaurant & Lounge.Source MoneyUtica, NY
One Family Owned Restaurant Will Sadly Soon Be No More in Downtown Utica
The dreams of running a successful business have come to an end for one Central New York family. After a long-fought battle, they've made the difficult decision to close. The Compound, a mom-and-pop sandwich shop that first opened in Clinton before moving to Bagg's Square in Utica, will soon be no more.
Two Workers at New Hartford Target Accused of Stealing Thousands in Merchandise
Two people working at a retail giant in New Hartford were fitted with handcuffs for allegedly stealing nearly $6,000 worth of merchandise. New Hartford Police have charged 30-year-old Reginald Porter and 19-year-old Alysa Story, both of Utica, each with felony counts of Grand Larceny and Falsifying Business Records. Police believe...
Dinner at Laci’s shocked our wallets, but not our taste buds (Dining Out Review)
Syracuse, N.Y. — As I sat eating my dinner at Laci’s, a quote from the opening scene of “10 Things I Hate About You” popped into my head: “I know you can be overwhelmed, and you can be underwhelmed, but can you ever just be whelmed?”
Rumors Flying AMF Pin-o-Rama Bowling Alley in Utica Closing This Summer
Is the AMF Pin-O-Rama bowling alley in Utica, New York closing this Summer? That's the rumor. There are a number of posts on social media about the possible end to the AMF Pin-O-Rama on Genesee Street. William J Fortino posted the sad news on Facebook after hearing it from a...
Man Sentenced for 2019 Robbery of KeyBank in Utica
A downstate New Yorker has been sentenced to more than three-years in federal prison for a 2019 Utica bank robbery. William Maybank, a 56-year-old man from New York City, previously pleaded guilty to holding-up the KeyBank branch on Mohawk Street in August of 2019. Maybank was sentenced this week to 39-months behind bars by United States District Court Judge David Hurd. Additionally, the judge imposed a 5-year term of post release supervision.
Utica Parking Fee Increase – How Much and Where?
The Utica Common Council has approved what is believed to be the first increase fees for city owned parking garages and paved lots in three decades. The hike will impact those who pay a monthly fee for unlimited parking, and those who pay by the hour when doing business or visiting the downtown area.
When Can You Register For Utica New York’s Largest 2023 Race?
Warmer weather will be here before you know it across Central New York and the Mohawk Valley. That means the areas largest road race will be here. Do you want to register for the 2023 Boilermaker Road Race?. According to the Boilermaker, priority registration for the 2023 Boilermaker Road Race...
localsyr.com
Two restaurants fail health inspection: January 8 – January 14
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of January 8 to January 14. Caramelcorn Shoppe had 5 violations, one in critical condition. Critical violation: Foods not protected from contamination by other sources. The inspector found the Black...
This Incredible Restaurant Is Opening In Utica New York Finally
Back in March of 2022, we learned that one of Syracuse New York's classic restaurants was expanding into the Utica area. We finally know when it is opening. Syracuse is home to so many amazing restaurants that we don't have the luxury of having here in the Mohawk Valley. Brooklyn Pickle is one of those. However, Brooklyn Pickle is opening at a new location in downtown Utica at 600 State Street beginning March of 2023. The store will operate between 10AM and 7PM. According to CNY Central, the store will have access to over 150 parking spaces, meaning, we will have one heck of a party in downtown.
Iconic Baker Who Created Best Donuts in Central New York Loses Cancer Battle
An iconic baker who's created the best donuts in Central New York has passed away after a short cancer battle. Tom Dunn kept the 80-year tradition of offering the best pastries at Dunn's Bakery alive in Canastota. The bakery closed in April 2020 due to COVID. The doors remained shut after Tom was diagnosed with stage 4 small cell lung cancer.
Second Largest Theater Chain Closing 6 New York Movie Houses
That's all folks! The second largest theater chain in the country is closing more movie houses, 6 of them in New York State. Regal Cinemas has been struggling to survive after the Coronavirus pandemic. The movie chain has announced another round of closures after filing chapter 11 bankruptcy late last year and closing 12 theaters.
Syracuse Residents Left Shaken and Puzzled by Mysterious Booms - Is Your Neighborhood Next?
Residents of Syracuse, New York, are reporting mysterious booms that have been occurring in the city. B. Seidman, a resident of the Cedar Point area, stated that he heard a loud bang out of nowhere at 5:30 PM on January 23rd, 2023. He expressed concern over the strange occurrence.
Man, 68, dies in late-night fire in Madison County
Sullivan, N.Y. - A 68-year-old was killed from injuries he sustained after a fire at his Tyler Road home in the town of Sullivan, a county official said. Harold Fink was killed in the fire, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. The fire was reported at 11:51 p.m....
Oneida Indian Nation’s record-breaking year provides windfall to Onondaga, other counties
Business has been good for the Oneida Indian Nation lately, especially, it seems, at the thousands of slot machines it operates at its casinos and shops. And that’s good news for the state, Onondaga County and nine other county governments that receive annual payments from the Oneidas through a settlement reached with state and local officials in 2013.
WKTV
2 employees with Target contractor accused of stealing nearly $6,000 from the store
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Two people from Utica who worked for a company that contracts with Target were arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing nearly $6,000 worth of merchandise from the store over the course of a month. New Hartford police say officers were called to the store in Sangertown...
Soft Rock Legends Air Supply to Play Central New York
Popular adult contemporary duo Air Supply is coming to Central New York in March... just in time for prom season!. Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock will bring their backing band to the Crouse Hinds Theater inside the John H. Mulroy Civic Center in Syracuse on Thursday, March 30th. Showtime is at 8pm. Their stop in Central New York is part of their multi-city "Lost in Love Experience" tour.
Finally Some Snow! Just in Time for Annual CNY Cardboard Sled Races
Thank you Mother Nature! There's finally some snow and just in time for the annual Cardboard Classic Sled Races in Central New York. Grab those old boxes lying around the house and put them to good use. Build and decorate your cardboard sled. Then get ready to race at The Lanterns in Clayville, New York on Saturday, February 4 at 1 PM. The best part - all proceeds benefit the American Heart Association.
Another Winter Storm Will Create Difficult Travel in Parts of CNY
Here comes more snow. How much will fall depends on where you live in Central New York. It could be anywhere from 2 to 10 inches. Significant snow from the second storm this week could create difficult travel once again. The National Weather Service has issued advisories and warnings for most of the area.
wwnytv.com
Winter storm warning for the afternoon & Thursday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The first part of the day should be fairly dry, but that changes starting early afternoon. A winter storm warning starts at 1 p.m. today and ends at 7 p.m. on Thursday. That covers Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, and St. Lawrence counties, as well as most of the Adirondacks.
Driver involved in double-deadly Cazenovia accident this past summer pleads guilty
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The driver involved in a town of Cazenovia accident in the summer of 2022 where two people died, has pled guilty. The driver, 36-year-old Justin Haines from New Woodstock, N.Y. has pled guilty to two counts of Manslaughter in the 2nd degree and one count of Vehicular Manslaughter in the 1st […]
