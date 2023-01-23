Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
The second richest person in IllinoisLuay RahilWinnetka, IL
Uber Eats Driver Walks Onto Basketball Court In Middle Of GameOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Chicago's Plan to House 200 Migrants Has Been DelayedTom HandyChicago, IL
Related
Porterville Recorder
Brown hired as general manager of Houston Astros
HOUSTON (AP) — Dana Brown was hired Thursday as the general manager of the Houston Astros. Brown replaces James Click, who was not given a new contract and parted ways with the Astros just days after they won the World Series. Brown spent the last four seasons as the...
Porterville Recorder
Athletics trade LHP Cole Irvin to Orioles for minor leaguer
BALTIMORE, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles acquired left-hander Cole Irvin from the Oakland Athletics on Thursday along with minor league right-hander Kyle Virbitsky for minor league infielder Darell Hernaiz. Oakland had already dealt catcher Sean Murphy to the Braves this offseason after last year's trade-heavy winter sending away...
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Porterville Recorder
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m. Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. New Jersey at...
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead Jan. 27 - Feb. 2
1937 — Tris Speaker and Cy Young are elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. 1973 — UCLA, led by Bill Walton, sets an NCAA record for consecutive victories with its 61st win, an 82-63 victory over Notre Dame. UCLA breaks the record of 60 set by San Francisco in 1956. Walton scores 16 points, grabs 15 rebounds and blocks 10 shots.
Porterville Recorder
STANFORD 72, CHICAGO STATE 65
Percentages: FG .400, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Cardet 3-3, Weaver 3-9, Johnson 1-3, Corbett 1-6, Davis 0-1, Green 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Turnovers: 5 (Cardet 3, Johnson, Weaver). Steals: 6 (Cole 2, Cardet, Corbett, Kacuol, Weaver). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. STANFORDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Angel220-11-22-4331. Ingram274-56-101-73315. S.Jones317-141-12-70321. Raynaud347-133-46-130217.
Comments / 0